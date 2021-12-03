Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, J.T. Gray stood out for New Orleans Saints in loss to Dallas Cowboys | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 13

It's not that the New Orleans Saints aren't making strides; Thursday night was an improvement over the previous two games, losses to Philadelphia (40-29) and Buffalo (31-6). But the strides weren't large enough against Dallas in the Caesars Superdome, and the result, a 27-17 loss, was the fifth straight for New Orleans (5-7), which will look to right its ship Sunday, Dec. 12 against the Jets.

OFFENSE: Quarterback Taysom Hill was impossible to not notice, for some of the right reasons and a lot of the wrong reasons. The bad, which can't possibly be overlooked, was four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. That was significant in a game that was within reach for a large portion of the time. But he also threw two touchdowns and passed for 264 yards on 19 completions, and ran 11 times for a career-high 101 yards, becoming the second quarterback in franchise history to run for 100 (Aaron Brooks gained 108 against San Francisco in 2000). There's no doubt he provided an offensive spark, and he played a decent chunk of the game with a splint on an injured finger on his right (throwing) hand. He pretty much seemed to be a one-man attack on offense at times.