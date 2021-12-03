Not enough offense for New Orleans Saints in loss to Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13 analysis

For certain, the New Orleans Saints were a livelier team on Thursday night in the Caesars Superdome than they'd appeared to be a week earlier. But the result – a 27-17 loss to Dallas , instead of a 31-6 loss to Buffalo – remained the same as it has for five consecutive games for the Saints (5-7), who couldn't pair enough offense with their defense to end the losing streak.

OFFENSE: There wasn't nearly enough feasting to match the famine on offense. New Orleans totaled 405 yards (153 rushing) and possessed the ball for 31:54. But 70 of the yards came on a cosmetic, 70-yard touchdown pass from Taysom Hill to Deonte Harris with 2:47 left in the fourth quarter, and Hill threw four interceptions that overwhelmed his two touchdown passes. Much of the good that was constructed, including nine receivers making catches, was counterbalanced by the turnovers, one of which was returned for a touchdown. There's no debating that Hill provided a spark on offense, so if the errors can be shaved (if not totally eliminated), New Orleans could find a way to get back into the win column.