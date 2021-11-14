New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian, Mark Ingram + more | 2021 NFL Week 10

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
Opening Statement:
Disappointing loss. I thought we came in with a good plan. We fought hard. That's what makes it difficult. Just in the end too many little things, you know? A couple of false starts, critical situations. Obviously the turnover, missed PATs, but tip your hat. It was a hard-fought game. Any questions?
Were you able to tell what happened on that missed PAT?
Missed him left.
What was the explanation on the roughing the passer play?
No explanation. There wasn't an explanation. What do you want me to say? Do you want my opinion on it? No opinion on it. Next question.
On the team fighting through mistakes for the second week in a row:
Thought we had a good plan coming in with this game specifically.
On how Mark (Ingram) played:
Pretty good with the injury we had. Ty (Montgomery) got hurt early, and that really impacted some of the stuff we were going to do. But I thought, man, I thought he laid it out there.
On the way Trevor Siemian played, seemed like in the fourth quarter he really sort of dialed in. Would you agree with that?
Yeah. I would agree.
Did you make any adjustments at the half? First half they had four sacks and none in the second.
Yeah. There were a couple of things that we fixed. And, look, I thought the guys up front -- you know, we wanted to come in and be balanced and make sure that it wasn't one-dimensional. We just felt like that was going to be the right plan, and so we were able to do that.
How much did the false start on the two-point conversion attempt at the end change your play calling there?
Everything. I mean, significant, from the two, significant.
Before that, like you switched quarterbacks. Were you thinking about potential run play?
We'll see. I'm not going to tell you what play it was. Next question. Obviously, it changes the play when you're on the two and you go to the seven.
Sean, you guys haven't made excuses for injuries all year, but when you're missing guys like you were today...
Look, it's the NFL, and that's part of the deal. And I hear you. I thought the way we approached this game, you've got to be able to still play. And that's the one thing we've been able to do, fight through it. So, we'll continue to do that.
When you're having stuff like that, like pummeled kickoffs and mixed extra points, does it make it harder?
I think that makes it hard for a healthy team. Wouldn't you agree?
What's the process for cleaning up some of those self-inflicted things?
Man, it's the attention to detail, obviously. We look at it as coaches, too. Start with me. Pretty soon we start looking at who's doing it. You know, we start evaluating who's making plays and who's not. And it just is what it is. It's our league.
Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian
On getting hot in the fourth quarter:
I think we were probably pretty poor on third down in the first half without looking at anything. But that's my initial thought. We've got to find a way to stay on the field early in the game.
On the two-point conversion play:
I was thinking it was going to have to be a play extension, then I saw the linebacker's back turn on Mark (Ingram), and I thought that was a pretty good chance to get one there. Without having looked at it, I think I've got to give him a better throw and extend the play, and something weird happens.
On which read it was for the two-point conversion:
That was just Mark (Ingram II). That was the first guy on the progression on that play.
On the frustration on the penalty on the two-point conversion:
Yeah, it hurts. Obviously down there it gets loud. There's some movement. There's a lot of communication that happens, but yeah, certainly if you convert on the two versus on the seven, it's probably a little – the odds are probably a little better there.
On whether something felt different in the fourth quarter:
Yeah, I think just staying on the field, like I said, if you don't stay on the field everybody says, 'Oh, we're not in a rhythm.' One drop gets magnified here and there, but when you stay on the field, you convert third downs or whatever it is, and you get some trump plays and everybody feels good. But you've got to stay on the field to get more plays and usually get things happen.
On any common themes on third down:
No, I think early definitely challenging us and made some big plays, but just weren't consistent enough.
On if the team has been getting in its own way:
Yeah, I think we can be as good as we want to be. But yeah, I think we're close but that doesn't mean anything.
On the difference without Saints running back Alvin Kamara:
Yeah, he's a difference maker and he's got to be accounted for on every snap. Yeah, I think Mark (Ingram II) played really well, but Alvin (Kamara) changes the game a little bit.
On neutralizing the pass rush in the second half:
I think once they got out there they were playing a little more coverage, and the offensive line I thought played well all day. So, when they're playing coverage, they're not disrupting the timing of the routes and there's a little more rhythm in the passing game. But when they're challenging you and disrupting the timing, sometimes you've got to hold the ball longer and push the ball down the field and that's what it looked like.
On playing without injured players:
I think injuries – you don't want to focus on injuries because everybody's doing the same thing. I think Tennessee (Titans) was pretty banged up too, so at this point in the NFL season, that's why it's the strength of the team and not just individual players. I think we've still got a really good team and we're going to get it fixed.
On Saints Head Coach Sean Payton's message to the team:
Details. Just details we've got to clean up here and there. The game played out how we thought it would, to a certain extent, we've just – a couple of details we've got to get cleaned up. There's not much margin for error.
On seeing enough from the team to have confidence going forward:
Yeah, like I said, we've got a good team. Again, this is the NFL. You're not blowing people out, you're not winning by three or four scores every week. The margin for error is next to nothing and these games, whatever percent of them come down to one possession at the end, and if you slip up on a few details, this is what happens.
On the fourth quarter and finding personal rhythm:
Yeah, I've played three weeks in a row now. So, I feel like I'm a starter at this point, so that part's good, but that part happened organically probably midway through last game.
Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander
On the sequence in the second quarter where the Saints were called for multiple penalties in the red zone:
It was very hard. We can't worry about what the refs call and stuff like that. We have to be able to stop those guys in those situations. We can do that, we just have to get back to the drawing board and figure it out. We'll be better next week.
On the roughing the passer penalty:
There's nothing I can do about it. I didn't think it was a roughing the passer, but the ref did, so we just have to keep going and keep playing and find a way to get off the field.
On what a defender is supposed to do in the roughing the passer situation:
I don't know what you're supposed to do, just keep playing hard. Hopefully they don't call it the next time. That's all I told him, just keep playing hard, just keep getting to the quarterback. That's all you can do.
On not letting frustrations boil over after two straight losses:
No, we just have to get back to the drawing board. It isn't like we're a horrible team. We're a legendary team. We just have to figure out a way to win, and we're going to do that. Get to practice on Monday, get to watching the film, figure out the corrections, and we're going to get to it.
On if it's a bigger job for himself and Saints linebacker Demario Davis to keep spirits up as the team leaders:
No, I think everybody's still hungry. Like I said, we just have to get back and figure out the corrections we can make and the little things. Once we fix the little things, we'll be better.
On if there were a lot of players hanging heads in the locker room:
When you lose, you're going to see that. It's better when you win, you'll see everybody happy. And when you lose, you're supposed to be mad. You're supposed to hate losing. You just have to take it upon yourself and look at yourself and see what you can do better to help the team and just figure it out.
Saints running back Mark Ingram II
On making sure back-to-back losses don't snowball into a losing streak:
Whether you win or lose, you have to have a 24-hour window, and you have to look at the film and analyze what you could've done better. There's always a handful of plays throughout the duration of a game that make a difference in the outcome. You never know when those plays are going to arise or present themselves. So, you have to be on point and focused at all times because you never know if that play is going to make a difference in the game. So, we just have to keep that in mind. We have a great team, and we have a great standard. We're going to keep pushing each other to be the best we can. We have to learn from this, grow from this, and yeah, it stinks, but we have to learn, grow from it, get better from it, and prepare for the next opponent.
On becoming the Saints all-time leading rusher:
First and foremost, I'd like to think my lord and savior Jesus Christ. I humble myself so he may exalt me. The same the same spirt that rose Jesus Christ from the dead lives inside of us. So, daily I pray that he will guide me, lead me, and that his spirit will shine through me. I'm just thankful to God because without him I wouldn't be here. I'm thankful for all my teammates, coaches, anyone along the way, my family, my wife, my kids, my parents, anyone who's loved me and poured into me all these years of my life. I'm thankful for them. I'm appreciative of them. I couldn't have done it without everyone that I just mentioned. It's just a tremendous blessing. I appreciate it. Still working for much, much more, but to be able to say that for a storied organization, a prestigious organization that's had a lot of great runners come through and a lot of great runners will continue to come through, it's something to be proud of. So, I'm thankful and I'm blessed. That's just another step in the process. I plan to continue to do a lot more.
On the previous record holder Deuce McAllister:
He poured into me from a young a professional. When things weren't necessarily ideal, whether it was my role in the offense or the injuries, whatever it may have been, he was always encouraging and supportive and I appreciate him for that. I'm honored to be able to take over Deuce (McAllister)'s record. He was a great player. I watched him growing up. He was special. He ran hard, he ran fast, SEC boy. So, I'm thankful. It's a blessing. I'm humbled.
On the final two-point conversion:
I had a chance to get the ball at all times. I'm always prepared to be an option. I released, and the backer kind of widened me a little bit. And when I cleared him, I looked back and saw the ball in the air, tried to get it, and felt like I was going to catch it. I think whoever the safety or corner who fell off, his hands were kind of on top of mine. I initially thought he intercepted it. I looked up, saw it, located it, tried to make the play, felt like I was in position to make the play, I was looking the ball into my hands, and I feel like his hands were just right above mine. Tough game like that, you always think of what you could've done more to help the team win. So, that was frustrating. I wish I could've made that play to continue the game.
On what the offense needs to do to get going earlier:
Self-inflicted wounds. You have to give those guys credit. They're a well-coached defense, well-coached team. They're a playoff team. You just can't have those self-inflicted wounds as far as penalties or whatever it may be. We all have our hands in it. I had my hands in it. Luckily, (Marquez) Callaway bailed me out on the illegal shift, me and Taysom (Hill) there. We all have our hands in it, we just have to be sharp and execute at all times. We have to be prepared at all times cause like I said earlier, throughout the game there's a handful of plays that present themselves that can change the outcome of the game.
On if stopping self-inflicted wounds is especially key with so many important players injured:
Of course, those guys are all irreplaceable, tops of their position in the league. But, I think we have a great team that has a next-man-up mentality. We want to make those guys proud while they're healing and getting healthy, and bring victories home so they can get healthy and continue our push to be great and continue our push for a championship. It's especially important when you're missing guys, it's especially important at all times.
On throwing the record-breaking ball to the sideline:
I think, when I came in at halftime, a couple of people mentioned, 'You're like a yard or two away.' So, after I did it, I knew I had gotten over one or two yards, and I just threw it to the side. Unfortunately, I was able to kind of count them up. People were counting for me, I wasn't necessarily counting them up, but I just knew coming out of the half it was only two yards or something. It's not a big deal. My main focus is on doing the best I can to help us win. But I think someone just mentioned it to me, so that first run of that half I just threw the ball to the side so it didn't get lost in the shuffle.
On his plans for the ball:
I'm just going to frame it. I have a lot of jerseys over time, a lot of pictures, different things over the years, and one day I plan on having a nice setup. That should be the centerpiece of it.
Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport
On what details to get back to winning are:
More practice, more attention. Those are just some of the things we have got to get back to. We have just got to find ways to win and do all that we can to get back to our details.
On the roughing the passer call on Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss:
I didn't really care about it, actually. For the most part we just have to play. We can't control the call. We have just got to play. It is just kind of up to them to make the calls. We don't get a choice in that. It's whatever. We have got to move passed that.
On if Kaden Elliss did something wrong:
I had already moved passed it.
On balancing playing full tilt to the tackle knowing those calls might not go your way:
You don't, you just play. That's it. You just continue to play.
Saints linebacker Demario Davis
On paying attention to details:
It's a day by day process. I think that is a part of our culture, part of who we are, just attention to details. It always has been. For the most part, I think we have a good group of guys who try to do that day in and day out.
On the roughing the passer call on Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss:
I saw it. I am certainly not going to be the guy that criticizes referees. I feel like they have a tough job and they are doing the best they can. From a defensive perspective, understanding what took place on that drive specifically, you get an interception and that is points on the board where that's a great thing if you can hold them to three. You end up allowing that drive to continue and then get another one with the pass interference on me. Those were two bang-bang plays. Certainly, you get a chance to hold them to three or you get a chance to be off the field and hold them to zero points when they got down to the red zone. So, as a defender who takes pride in trying to keep the opponent from getting the least amount of points as he can, that goes against of what we kind of want to happen. I certainly understand the referees have a tough job. Sometimes you are on the other side of that and you are happy and you are not necessarily caring about if it was right or wrong, they call it on the other team you are celebrating. I think the refs have a tough job, they are doing the best they can. I try to control what I can control and leave the rest to them.
On what Kaden Elliss was supposed to do in that situation:
It was a bang-bang play. You do the same thing and the next time maybe they don't call it. You do it one time they may call it, one time they don't. You see it lots of times in bang-bang situations. I guess we have got to a point where you see a play like that and you just kind of wait and see, are they going to throw the flag or not? Because sometimes, you know, even though it doesn't look like a flag they could throw it right there and vice versa.
On what happened on the pass interference call against him:
Same thing, a bang-bang play. The guy was trying to force himself across my body and I could see the quarterback looking at him. When you are on the outside as a defender, naturally you are going to try to jump back across, and it's a bang-bang play. It happens a lot more with cornerbacks when they run slant routes. I've been in that same situation many times. Many times they don't throw it, but there have been a few where they have thrown it. It's just tough because that is a situation where points are involved. When it's in the middle of the field it is less impactful, but when you have got a chance and that's third down, get off the field, You allow them to get a first down at the one or two-yard line, it drastically impacts the game.
On how to make sure this doesn't continue to happen:
I appreciate the fact that our team responds to adversity the right way. We do a good job of not letting one game turn into two games. Guys will be right back to work and try to figure out how they can get better at their process, they way study film, the way they practice, the way they detail their work. That's one thing I appreciate about coming to work with this team. We have just got to find a way to get better. Each man has to continue to own their responsibilities and areas they can improve and come better next week.
On if it is his job to rally players up as a leader of this team:
No, I think we have a good group of guys. It's very hard to win in this league. We have won a lot of games here and we don't take that for granted. We know what it takes to win and we know how to handle adversity. In a game like this you credit the other team for making more plays than you, you get back to the tape and figure out what you have got to get better at. There are some things we need to clean up and fix them and move forward. It's a lot of football left to be played and you take it one game at a time.