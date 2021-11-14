New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian, Mark Ingram + more | 2021 NFL Week 10

Saints running back ﻿Mark Ingram II﻿

On making sure back-to-back losses don't snowball into a losing streak:

Whether you win or lose, you have to have a 24-hour window, and you have to look at the film and analyze what you could've done better. There's always a handful of plays throughout the duration of a game that make a difference in the outcome. You never know when those plays are going to arise or present themselves. So, you have to be on point and focused at all times because you never know if that play is going to make a difference in the game. So, we just have to keep that in mind. We have a great team, and we have a great standard. We're going to keep pushing each other to be the best we can. We have to learn from this, grow from this, and yeah, it stinks, but we have to learn, grow from it, get better from it, and prepare for the next opponent.

On becoming the Saints all-time leading rusher:

First and foremost, I'd like to think my lord and savior Jesus Christ. I humble myself so he may exalt me. The same the same spirt that rose Jesus Christ from the dead lives inside of us. So, daily I pray that he will guide me, lead me, and that his spirit will shine through me. I'm just thankful to God because without him I wouldn't be here. I'm thankful for all my teammates, coaches, anyone along the way, my family, my wife, my kids, my parents, anyone who's loved me and poured into me all these years of my life. I'm thankful for them. I'm appreciative of them. I couldn't have done it without everyone that I just mentioned. It's just a tremendous blessing. I appreciate it. Still working for much, much more, but to be able to say that for a storied organization, a prestigious organization that's had a lot of great runners come through and a lot of great runners will continue to come through, it's something to be proud of. So, I'm thankful and I'm blessed. That's just another step in the process. I plan to continue to do a lot more.

On the previous record holder Deuce McAllister:

He poured into me from a young a professional. When things weren't necessarily ideal, whether it was my role in the offense or the injuries, whatever it may have been, he was always encouraging and supportive and I appreciate him for that. I'm honored to be able to take over Deuce (McAllister)'s record. He was a great player. I watched him growing up. He was special. He ran hard, he ran fast, SEC boy. So, I'm thankful. It's a blessing. I'm humbled.

On the final two-point conversion:

I had a chance to get the ball at all times. I'm always prepared to be an option. I released, and the backer kind of widened me a little bit. And when I cleared him, I looked back and saw the ball in the air, tried to get it, and felt like I was going to catch it. I think whoever the safety or corner who fell off, his hands were kind of on top of mine. I initially thought he intercepted it. I looked up, saw it, located it, tried to make the play, felt like I was in position to make the play, I was looking the ball into my hands, and I feel like his hands were just right above mine. Tough game like that, you always think of what you could've done more to help the team win. So, that was frustrating. I wish I could've made that play to continue the game.

On what the offense needs to do to get going earlier:

Self-inflicted wounds. You have to give those guys credit. They're a well-coached defense, well-coached team. They're a playoff team. You just can't have those self-inflicted wounds as far as penalties or whatever it may be. We all have our hands in it. I had my hands in it. Luckily, (Marquez) Callaway bailed me out on the illegal shift, me and Taysom (Hill) there. We all have our hands in it, we just have to be sharp and execute at all times. We have to be prepared at all times cause like I said earlier, throughout the game there's a handful of plays that present themselves that can change the outcome of the game.

On if stopping self-inflicted wounds is especially key with so many important players injured:

Of course, those guys are all irreplaceable, tops of their position in the league. But, I think we have a great team that has a next-man-up mentality. We want to make those guys proud while they're healing and getting healthy, and bring victories home so they can get healthy and continue our push to be great and continue our push for a championship. It's especially important when you're missing guys, it's especially important at all times.

On throwing the record-breaking ball to the sideline:

I think, when I came in at halftime, a couple of people mentioned, 'You're like a yard or two away.' So, after I did it, I knew I had gotten over one or two yards, and I just threw it to the side. Unfortunately, I was able to kind of count them up. People were counting for me, I wasn't necessarily counting them up, but I just knew coming out of the half it was only two yards or something. It's not a big deal. My main focus is on doing the best I can to help us win. But I think someone just mentioned it to me, so that first run of that half I just threw the ball to the side so it didn't get lost in the shuffle.