Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher in loss to Titans | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 10

OFFENSE: Trevor Siemian took a couple of really bad sacks at the end of the first half to help push the Saints out of a possible field goal opportunity, but he continues to impress: 19 of 34 for 298 yards and two touchdowns, without an interception. And Deonte Harris (three catches for 84 yards) is the best receiver on this roster; opponents are having fits trying to cover him. But the flowers belong to running back Mark Ingram II. He entered the game needing 20 rushing yards to move to the top of the franchise's all-time rushing total, and he gained 47 and a touchdown on 14 carries. And he also was major in the passing game, with four catches for 61 yards (his 34-yard catch on a wheel route was perfect). The Saints' new all-time rushing leader had the kind of all-around game that New Orleans needed in the absence of Alvin Kamara, who missed the game with a knee injury.