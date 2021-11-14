Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher in loss to Titans | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 10

OFFENSE: Trevor Siemian took a couple of really bad sacks at the end of the first half to help push the Saints out of a possible field goal opportunity, but he continues to impress: 19 of 34 for 298 yards and two touchdowns, without an interception. And Deonte Harris (three catches for 84 yards) is the best receiver on this roster; opponents are having fits trying to cover him. But the flowers belong to running back Mark Ingram II﻿. He entered the game needing 20 rushing yards to move to the top of the franchise's all-time rushing total, and he gained 47 and a touchdown on 14 carries. And he also was major in the passing game, with four catches for 61 yards (his 34-yard catch on a wheel route was perfect). The Saints' new all-time rushing leader had the kind of all-around game that New Orleans needed in the absence of Alvin Kamara﻿, who missed the game with a knee injury.