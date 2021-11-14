Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher in loss to Titans | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 10

Defensive end Marcus Davenport had two sacks

Nov 14, 2021 at 04:41 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

marcus-davenport-sack-11-14-21

Nashville, Tenn. – The New Orleans Saints saw a franchise record fall, but their overall record did as well in a 23-21 loss to the Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The Saints (5-4) have lost two straight games by two points (27-25 last Sunday to Atlanta), having given themselves opportunities to win each but, ultimately, falling short. Still, there were performances of note in the loss to Tennessee (8-2).

OFFENSE: Trevor Siemian took a couple of really bad sacks at the end of the first half to help push the Saints out of a possible field goal opportunity, but he continues to impress: 19 of 34 for 298 yards and two touchdowns, without an interception. And Deonte Harris (three catches for 84 yards) is the best receiver on this roster; opponents are having fits trying to cover him. But the flowers belong to running back Mark Ingram II﻿. He entered the game needing 20 rushing yards to move to the top of the franchise's all-time rushing total, and he gained 47 and a touchdown on 14 carries. And he also was major in the passing game, with four catches for 61 yards (his 34-yard catch on a wheel route was perfect). The Saints' new all-time rushing leader had the kind of all-around game that New Orleans needed in the absence of Alvin Kamara﻿, who missed the game with a knee injury.

DEFENSE: When defensive end Marcus Davenport is on the field, he shows all the attributes that can lead to him becoming a dominant player. He had two sacks Sunday against the Titans, one on which he bull rushed the lineman and used that momentum to shove him into quarterback Ryan Tannehill for his first sack. Davenport only needs to remain available, because there are times when he simply cannot be blocked.

SPECIAL TEAMS: It just wasn't a good day for the unit overall. Two missed point-after attempts by Brian Johnson, and a lost fumble on a kickoff return by Harris, were glaring miscues in a two-point loss. Those performances skewed the day for the units. Harris otherwise was effective on kickoff returns, but a lost fumble, recovered at your 19-yard line, almost is a guaranteed score for the opponent. Tennessee turned it into a touchdown and a 20-6 lead.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints again own worst enemy in loss to Tennessee

Two missed PATs, lost fumble on kickoff factor in 23-21 defeat
news

Tennessee Titans hold on for 23-21 victory over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 10

Turnover, questionable call, missed kicks too much for Saints to overcome
news

Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher

Ingram moves past Saints legend Deuce McAllister in team's record books
news

Live Updates from Saints at Titans Week 10 | 2021 NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 10 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tennessee Titans | NFL Week 10

Tight end Nick Vannett, receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey join Alvin Kamara as skill players on inactives list
news

Saints at Titans Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 10

This interconference conference is a new feature of the NFL's 17-game schedule, creating a game between 2020's two first place teams in the NFC South and AFC South.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Titans 2021 NFL Week 10

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans on Nov. 14, 2021
news

Quarterback Trevor Siemian leads late push for New Orleans Saints in first start since 2019 season

Siemian threw two touchdowns in fourth quarter in loss to Atlanta
news

Notes from New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game

Terron Armstead played in his 100th game
news

New Orleans Saints unable to do enough to overcome error-filled start against Atlanta

Seven dropped passes, seven penalties for Saints on Sunday
news

Atlanta Falcons defeat New Orleans Saints 27-25 on last-second field goal | NFL Week 9

Atlanta ends three-game Saints winning streak
Advertising