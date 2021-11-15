Notes from New Orleans Saints-Tennessee Titans game | 2021 NFL Week 10

The Saints fall to 5-4 after losing to the Titans 23-21 Sunday afternoon.
New Orleans' record falls to 5-4 with the loss on Sunday and have sole possession of second place in the NFC South, one game out of first place behind 6-3 Tampa Bay.
The New Orleans Saints defense held the Titans to just 3-of-12 on third down for the game, forcing the Titans to convert only 25 percent of the time on third down situations.
The Saints defense only allowed two touchdowns in the Titans five trips to the red zone.
The Saints regular season record against the Titans falls to 6-9-1, their first loss to Tennessee since November 8, 2015.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton's record in the month of November is now 38-20.
The Saints extended their streak to 313 regular season games without having been shut out, dating back to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium. This is the longest running streak for not being shutout in the National Football League.
LB Demario Davis now has 405 tackles as a Saint in his fourth season with the Black and Gold after recording 6 total tackles (5 solo) against Tennessee.
Wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris caught three passes for 84 yards Sunday, while also recording 110 kick return yards and just 4 punt return yards for 198 all-purpose yards. With the four punt return yards, Harris has now moved into sixth in club record books for punt return yards, bringing his total to 658 career punt return yards, surpassing Mel Gray.
Quarterback Taysom Hill threw 2-of-2 for 11 yards, rushed three times for 23 yards, and caught one ball for 15 yards in Sunday's performance. Hill now has 913 career rushing yards, third for a Saints signal-caller behind Archie Manning (2,058) and Aaron Brooks (1,410).
Running back Mark Ingram II rushed the ball 14 times for 47 yards and scored his first touchdown for the Saints this season. Ingram also caught four balls for 61 yards. Ingram now has 6,124 career rushing yards as a Saint and is now the team's all-time leading rusher. Ingram surpassed Deuce McAllister for first place on the club's all-time rushing yardage list. Ingram also took sole possession of third all-time in Saints history after surpassing Deuce McAllister with 56 touchdowns. Ingram's 7,829 total yards from scrimmage as a Saint rank fourth in club record books. With 108 total yards from scrimmage, Ingram surpassed McAllister to move into third in Saints history all-purpose yards. Ingram played in his 109th career game as a Saint, moving into a tie for 36th place in club records with linebacker Dave Lafary and cornerback Fred Thomas.
Having never missed a game, DE Cameron Jordan played in his 169th career contest on Sunday, moving into a tie with guard Jahri Evans for 11th place on the club's all-time games played list. Jordan posted a season-high five solo tackles vs. Tennessee.
Quarterback Trevor Siemian went 19-of-34 passing for 298 yards with two scores and zero interceptions. Siemian posted a 104.8 passer rating in the game.
Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins had four tackles (two solo). Jenkins now has 1,258 career stops.
Wide receiver Marquez Callaway caught his fifth career touchdown pass Sunday, finishing with two catches for 37 yards. Callaway now leads the Saints with five touchdown receptions this season.
DE Marcus Davenport posted three tackles (three solo), two sacks in today's game, which places he and Tanoh Kpassagnon in a tie for team leaders in sacks with four.