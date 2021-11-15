Notes from New Orleans Saints-Tennessee Titans game | 2021 NFL Week 10

The Saints fall to 5-4 after losing to the Titans 23-21 Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans' record falls to 5-4 with the loss on Sunday and have sole possession of second place in the NFC South, one game out of first place behind 6-3 Tampa Bay.

The New Orleans Saints defense held the Titans to just 3-of-12 on third down for the game, forcing the Titans to convert only 25 percent of the time on third down situations.

The Saints defense only allowed two touchdowns in the Titans five trips to the red zone.

The Saints regular season record against the Titans falls to 6-9-1, their first loss to Tennessee since November 8, 2015.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton's record in the month of November is now 38-20.

The Saints extended their streak to 313 regular season games without having been shut out, dating back to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium. This is the longest running streak for not being shutout in the National Football League.

LB ﻿Demario Davis﻿ now has 405 tackles as a Saint in his fourth season with the Black and Gold after recording 6 total tackles (5 solo) against Tennessee.