New Orleans Saints again own worst enemy in loss to Tennessee

The Saints (5-4) have their first two-game losing streak this season, and will try to end it against Philadelphia in a week. The Saints, again, will find their own fingerprints on the loss during the film breakdown.

OFFENSE: Minus running back Alvin Kamara﻿, New Orleans was fairly representative offensively. The Saints totaled 373 yards, was 5 of 12 on third down, was 3 of 4 in the red zone and didn't commit a turnover. The lack of scoring in the first half has been troublesome (three points against Atlanta in the first half, six in the first half against Tennessee), but the second halves have been adrenaline rushes (22 fourth-quarter points against Atlanta, 15 second-half points against Tennessee). Faster starts are needed, but the offense has been effective enough when it has needed to be. The penalties have to cease, though. A five-yard penalty preceding a two-point attempt is about the worst time to have a penalty, and it's an issue that the Saints have to sort through, now.