Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints again own worst enemy in loss to Tennessee

Two missed PATs, lost fumble on kickoff factor in 23-21 defeat

Nov 14, 2021 at 04:10 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

mark-ingram-touchdown-3-11-14-21

Nashville, Tenn. – As much or more than an opposing cleat, the New Orleans Saints are stumbling over their own.

For the second consecutive week, a defeat was as attributable to New Orleans' own errors as it was to the opponents' execution. On Sunday, it was a 23-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

The Saints (5-4) have their first two-game losing streak this season, and will try to end it against Philadelphia in a week. The Saints, again, will find their own fingerprints on the loss during the film breakdown.

OFFENSE: Minus running back Alvin Kamara﻿, New Orleans was fairly representative offensively. The Saints totaled 373 yards, was 5 of 12 on third down, was 3 of 4 in the red zone and didn't commit a turnover. The lack of scoring in the first half has been troublesome (three points against Atlanta in the first half, six in the first half against Tennessee), but the second halves have been adrenaline rushes (22 fourth-quarter points against Atlanta, 15 second-half points against Tennessee). Faster starts are needed, but the offense has been effective enough when it has needed to be. The penalties have to cease, though. A five-yard penalty preceding a two-point attempt is about the worst time to have a penalty, and it's an issue that the Saints have to sort through, now.

DEFENSE: Again, nothing to be overly disturbed about from this unit. The Saints limited Tennessee to two touchdowns on five trips inside the red zone, which is plenty good enough, and just 3 of 12 on third down. Too, the unit only allowed 264 yards. A couple of red-zone penalties on one drive were costly (roughing the passer on an end zone interception, pass interference at the goal line), helping the Titans to a touchdown. And the short-field score that they allowed after halftime, when Deonte Harris fumbled the kickoff to open the third quarter, was another back-against-the-wall situation. But all in all, even with allowing a couple of chunk plays, the defense held up pretty well. The unit won't be overjoyed, but it shouldn't be overwhelmingly displeased, either.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Disastrous. And that's being kind. Brian Johnson missed two extra-point attempts, and Harris' fumbled kickoff were monumental in the grand scheme. They were backbreaking plays in a game that was decided by two points, and there isn't much more to say than that. The unit can't leave points on the field, and it can't directly contribute to an opponent scoring points. Do those two things, and it's a recipe for a tough day.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher in loss to Titans | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 10

Defensive end Marcus Davenport had two sacks
news

Tennessee Titans hold on for 23-21 victory over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 10

Turnover, questionable call, missed kicks too much for Saints to overcome
news

Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher

Ingram moves past Saints legend Deuce McAllister in team's record books
news

Live Updates from Saints at Titans Week 10 | 2021 NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 10 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tennessee Titans | NFL Week 10

Tight end Nick Vannett, receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey join Alvin Kamara as skill players on inactives list
news

Saints at Titans Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 10

This interconference conference is a new feature of the NFL's 17-game schedule, creating a game between 2020's two first place teams in the NFC South and AFC South.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Titans 2021 NFL Week 10

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans on Nov. 14, 2021
news

Quarterback Trevor Siemian leads late push for New Orleans Saints in first start since 2019 season

Siemian threw two touchdowns in fourth quarter in loss to Atlanta
news

Notes from New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game

Terron Armstead played in his 100th game
news

New Orleans Saints unable to do enough to overcome error-filled start against Atlanta

Seven dropped passes, seven penalties for Saints on Sunday
news

Atlanta Falcons defeat New Orleans Saints 27-25 on last-second field goal | NFL Week 9

Atlanta ends three-game Saints winning streak
Advertising