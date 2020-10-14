Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 14

Saints head into their bye week leading the NFC South

Oct 14, 2020 at 09:35 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

  1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch a couple of Saints players address the media prior to the team heading into their bye week.
  2. New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday morning. Click Here to read the whole story.
  3. Missed the Week 5 thrilling OT win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome? There are two more chances this evening to catch the Saints-Chargers rebroadcast on Bounce TV (7:00 p.m.) & FOX Sports New Orleans (9:00 p.m.). Get the channel listing details for each station: Bounce | FSNO
  4. Remember to download the latest version of the Saints App presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season + experience the Dome at Home straight from your couch. Get the details on how you can download the app here. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.

Photos: Postgame | Saints-Chargers Week 5 2020

Postgame photos from the New Orleans Saints 30-27 overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

