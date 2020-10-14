Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 14

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
- Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch a couple of Saints players address the media prior to the team heading into their bye week.
- New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday morning. Click Here to read the whole story.
- Missed the Week 5 thrilling OT win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome? There are two more chances this evening to catch the Saints-Chargers rebroadcast on Bounce TV (7:00 p.m.) & FOX Sports New Orleans (9:00 p.m.). Get the channel listing details for each station: Bounce | FSNO
- Remember to download the latest version of the Saints App presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season + experience the Dome at Home straight from your couch. Get the details on how you can download the app here. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
- Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.
Postgame photos from the New Orleans Saints 30-27 overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
29 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
30 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
31 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
32 / 32
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3