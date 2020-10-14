Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints kicker Wil Lutz named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Lutz connected on a 36-yard field goal to propel New Orleans to victory in OT in Week 5 against Los Angeles

Oct 14, 2020 at 07:30 AM
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Lutz was a perfect three-of-three on field goals from 48, 53 and 36 yards in the team's Monday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. The final 36-yard boot gave New Orleans their first lead of the contest as the Saints went on to defeat the Chargers 30-27 in overtime at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Lutz also kicked three-of-three extra points in the Week 5 victory. He has been perfect on field goals (9-9) and extra points (18-18) on the season.

The win boosted the Saints to a 3-2 record, good for first place in the NFC South, as they head into their bye week.

Headshot-Lutz-2019-2560x1440

Wil Lutz

#3 K

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 184 lbs
  • College: Georgia State

