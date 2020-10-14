Saints kicker Wil Lutz named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Lutz was a perfect three-of-three on field goals from 48, 53 and 36 yards in the team's Monday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. The final 36-yard boot gave New Orleans their first lead of the contest as the Saints went on to defeat the Chargers 30-27 in overtime at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Lutz also kicked three-of-three extra points in the Week 5 victory. He has been perfect on field goals (9-9) and extra points (18-18) on the season.