Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 7

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Jan 07, 2021 at 09:46 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 7.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:15 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the Bears take on the Saints in an NFC Wild Card game. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints vs. Bears in the NFC Wild Card matchup.
  4. Check out the second Injury Report of the Wild Card matchup by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." One Saints player takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Saints on Social 2020: Dec. 21-Jan. 6

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Malcolm Jenkins: The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ, Moves on: nor all they Piety nor Wit Shall lure in back to cancel half a Line, Nor all they Tears was out of a Word of it. -Omar Khayyam-1859
Thomas Morstead: Business trip to Charlotte! #BeatThePanthers
PJ Williams: Last not but least, lets finish it off the right way!
Deonte Harris: The Only Wanna Know His Story When They Chalk Em In Da Streets
Shy Tuttle: Humble beginnings
Alex Anzalone: Up, Up and On to the Playoffs
Steve Gleason: Good morning. To the next decade: Continue... -SG #teamgleason #stevegleason #als #alsawareness #10years
Willie Roaf: Ringin in the New Year with the next generation. The youngest grandboy was a blessing born in a pandemic. Praying for a brighter future for him and all of us in 2021!! Happy New Year!
Lance Moore: Happy New Year everybody!! Here's to stealing your kid's hot chocolate all of 2021!
Saintsations: Cheers to the New Year!
