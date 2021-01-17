5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 17

1. Saints Roster Moves
The New Orleans Saints made a host of roster moves Saturday, Jan. 16 related to Covid-19. Click here to see all the moves.
2. Saints Pregame Show
Dome at Home Live presented by Waitr, the team's pregame show, will start at 4:40 p.m. You can watch it here or on the team's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.
3. Saints Inactives
The Inactives List for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be released at 4:10 p.m. You can find it here.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will be available to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional game during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
Advertising
4. Saints vs. Bucs Live on the Saints App
Keep up with all of the action from Sunday's NFC Divisional matchup with a live game stream available on the Saints official mobile app.
5. Saints Postgame Show
The Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz will start five minutes after the game ends. It features live coverage of the postgame press conferences plus analysis from John DeShazier. The show is hosted by Caroline Gonzalez. You can watch it here.