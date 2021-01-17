Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 17

Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5:40 p.m. on Fox

Jan 17, 2021 at 08:30 AM

1. Saints Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints made a host of roster moves Saturday, Jan. 16 related to Covid-19. Click here to see all the moves.

2. Saints Pregame Show

Dome at Home Live presented by Waitr, the team's pregame show, will start at 4:40 p.m. You can watch it here or on the team's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

3. Saints Inactives

The Inactives List for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be released at 4:10 p.m. You can find it here.

Gallery: Faces of the Saints 53-Man NFC Divisional Playoff Game Roster 

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will be available to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional game during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
47 Alex Anzalone | LB
1 / 53

47 Alex Anzalone | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
72 Terron Armstead | T
2 / 53

72 Terron Armstead | T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
53 Zach Baun | OLB
3 / 53

53 Zach Baun | OLB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 Drew Brees | QB
4 / 53

9 Drew Brees | QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
90 Malcom Brown | DT
5 / 53

90 Malcom Brown | DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
32 Michael Burton | FB
6 / 53

32 Michael Burton | FB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 Marquez Callaway | WR
7 / 53

12 Marquez Callaway | WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
87 Jared Cook | TE
8 / 53

87 Jared Cook | TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 Ken Crawley | CB
9 / 53

25 Ken Crawley | CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
92 Marcus Davenport | DE
10 / 53

92 Marcus Davenport | DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
56 Demario Davis | LB
11 / 53

56 Demario Davis | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
55 Kaden Elliss | LB
12 / 53

55 Kaden Elliss | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 C.J. Gardner-Johnson | S
13 / 53

22 C.J. Gardner-Johnson | S

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
96 Carl Granderson | DE
14 / 53

96 Carl Granderson | DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
48 J.T. Gray | DB
15 / 53

48 J.T. Gray | DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
73 Ethan Greenidge | OL
16 / 53

73 Ethan Greenidge | OL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
34 Justin Hardee | DB
17 / 53

34 Justin Hardee | DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 Deonte Harris | WR/RS
18 / 53

11 Deonte Harris | WR/RS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
91 Trey Hendrickson | DE
19 / 53

91 Trey Hendrickson | DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
89 Josh Hill | TE
20 / 53

89 Josh Hill | TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 Taysom Hill | QB
21 / 53

7 Taysom Hill | QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
74 James Hurst | OT
22 / 53

74 James Hurst | OT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 Janoris Jenkins | CB
23 / 53

20 Janoris Jenkins | CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 Malcolm Jenkins | SS
24 / 53

27 Malcolm Jenkins | SS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
83 Juwan Johnson | WR
25 / 53

83 Juwan Johnson | WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
94 Cameron Jordan | DE
26 / 53

94 Cameron Jordan | DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
41 Alvin Kamara | RB
27 / 53

41 Alvin Kamara | RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
68 Derrick Kelly | OL
28 / 53

68 Derrick Kelly | OL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 Marshon Lattimore | CB
29 / 53

23 Marshon Lattimore | CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 Wil Lutz | K
30 / 53

3 Wil Lutz | K

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
78 Erik McCoy | C/G
31 / 53

78 Erik McCoy | C/G

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
88 Ty Montgomery | RB
32 / 53

88 Ty Montgomery | RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 Thomas Morstead | P
33 / 53

6 Thomas Morstead | P

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 Latavius Murray | RB
34 / 53

28 Latavius Murray | RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
93 David Onyemata | DT
35 / 53

93 David Onyemata | DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
75 Andrus Peat | G/T
36 / 53

75 Andrus Peat | G/T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
71 Ryan Ramczyk | T
37 / 53

71 Ryan Ramczyk | T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
98 Sheldon Rankins | DT
38 / 53

98 Sheldon Rankins | DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
97 Malcolm Roach | DL
39 / 53

97 Malcolm Roach | DL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
52 Craig Robertson | LB
40 / 53

52 Craig Robertson | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 Patrick Robinson | CB
41 / 53

21 Patrick Robinson | CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
51 Cesar Ruiz | C/G
42 / 53

51 Cesar Ruiz | C/G

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 Emmanuel Sanders | WR
43 / 53

17 Emmanuel Sanders | WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 Tre'Quan Smith | WR
44 / 53

10 Tre'Quan Smith | WR

NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
36 D.J. Swearinger | DB
45 / 53

36 D.J. Swearinger | DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 Michael Thomas | WR
46 / 53

13 Michael Thomas | WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
82 Adam Trautman | TE
47 / 53

82 Adam Trautman | TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
99 Shy Tuttle | DT
48 / 53

99 Shy Tuttle | DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 Dwayne Washington | RB
49 / 53

24 Dwayne Washington | RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 P.J. Williams | DB
50 / 53

26 P.J. Williams | DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
43 Marcus Williams | S
51 / 53

43 Marcus Williams | S

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 Jameis Winston | QB
52 / 53

2 Jameis Winston | QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
49 Zach Wood | LS
53 / 53

49 Zach Wood | LS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

4. Saints vs. Bucs Live on the Saints App

Keep up with all of the action from Sunday's NFC Divisional matchup with a live game stream available on the Saints official mobile app.

5. Saints Postgame Show

The Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz will start five minutes after the game ends. It features live coverage of the postgame press conferences plus analysis from John DeShazier. The show is hosted by Caroline Gonzalez. You can watch it here.

