Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 13

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Jan 13, 2021 at 09:16 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 1-3 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch Drew Brees and other Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media.
  4. Take a look at the first Injury Report of the divisional matchup against the Buccaneers by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.

Best of NFC Wild Card 2020 Photos: Saints Offense

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

