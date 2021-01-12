Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 12

Saints resume practice Wednesday

Jan 12, 2021 at 09:51 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

  1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Sean Payton, Saints players recap the Saints' Wild Card win against the Chicago Bears and preview the divisional round of the playoffs.
  2. Take a look at what New Orleans Saints fans need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  3. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices. Find details on how to enable this skill on your Alexa device.
  4. From playoff records to slime cannons, here are 7 awesome things from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, at 7 p.m. Tuesday to listen to "Saints GM Show." Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic talk to Mickey Loomis and special guests Bill Polian, Erin Andrews and actor Vince Vaughn.

Photos: In-stadium Saints fans | Saints-Chicago Bears Wild Card 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round of the 2020 NFL playoffs.

New Orleans Saints
