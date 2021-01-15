Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 15

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Jan 15, 2021 at 10:16 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 15.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:30 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 1:30 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Get hyped for the weekend by joining our virtual Black and Gold Playoff Party on Friday (7:30 p.m.)! Appearances by Lance Moore and Jonathan Vilma, special musical guests and a video message from Drew Brees! Click HERE to join the party.
  4. To celebrate the Saints playoff win, we're giving one lucky fan the chance to win a jersey and a football autographed by Drew Brees! Click HERE to enter the Saints Playoff Brees Gear Sweepstakes.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.

Best of NFC Wild Card 2020 Photos: Special Teams

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
1 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
2 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
3 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
4 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
5 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
6 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
7 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
8 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
9 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
10 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 14

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 13

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 12

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 11

Saints defeated the Bears 21-9 in the Wild Card round of the 2020 playoffs
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 10

Saints will play at the Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. on CBS
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 8

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 7

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 6

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 5

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 4

Saints defeated the Panthers 33-7 to close out the regular season
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 3

Saints will play at the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on Fox

Advertising