Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 8

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Jan 08, 2021 at 09:30 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 8.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:40 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 1:45 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft. Take a look at Saints on Social 2020: Dec. 21-Jan. 6.
  4. Check out the final Injury Report of the Wild Card matchup Friday afternoon on NewOrleansSaints.com or the team app. Click here for more details on downloading the Saints app.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.

Best of Week 17 2020 Photos: Saints Defense

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
