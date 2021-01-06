Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 6

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Jan 06, 2021 at 09:08 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 1-3 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch Drew Brees and other Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media.
  4. Take a look at the first Injury Report of the Wild Card matchup against the Bears by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.

Best of Week 17 2020 Photos: Saints Offense

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
1 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
2 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
3 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
4 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
5 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
6 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
7 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
8 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
9 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
10 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 17 match up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 5

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 4

Saints defeated the Panthers 33-7 to close out the regular season
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 3

Saints will play at the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on Fox
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 1

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 31

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 30

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 29

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 28

Saints defeated the Vikings 52-33 on Christmas Day
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 25

Saints (10-4) matchup against the Vikings (6-8) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 24

Saints host the Vikings on Christmas Day
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 23

Saints practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Advertising