Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 14

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Jan 14, 2021 at 09:25 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 14.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2:15 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:20 p.m. to watch Alvin Kamara and other Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints vs. Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional matchup.
  4. Check out the second Injury Report of the divisional round matchup by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." One Saints player takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Saints on Social 2021: Jan. 7-Jan. 13

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Marcus Williams: The Dark Knight rises!!!
1 / 11

Marcus Williams: The Dark Knight rises!!!

Michael Thomas: Out the roof wit it.
2 / 11

Michael Thomas: Out the roof wit it.

Reggie Bush: Love.
3 / 11

Reggie Bush: Love.

Zach Strief: Hey Porter... the Saints won! Today being a Saints fan is a lot more fun that being a Bears fan.. but then again, I guess that's most days. Next up: the Buccaneers.
4 / 11

Zach Strief: Hey Porter... the Saints won! Today being a Saints fan is a lot more fun that being a Bears fan.. but then again, I guess that's most days. Next up: the Buccaneers.

Cameron Jordan: Gang can't come to the game, so every game I make sure they see the field... pardon?... omelette du fromage.
5 / 11

Cameron Jordan: Gang can't come to the game, so every game I make sure they see the field... pardon?... omelette du fromage.

Shy Tuttle: Pardon Me.
6 / 11

Shy Tuttle: Pardon Me.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: I'm in a whole different galaxy, Easy Money Sniper Inspired me! Thank you.
7 / 11

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: I'm in a whole different galaxy, Easy Money Sniper Inspired me! Thank you.

Saintsations: Divisional Round BOUND!
8 / 11

Saintsations: Divisional Round BOUND!

Dwayne Washington: It's time to turn up on em.
9 / 11

Dwayne Washington: It's time to turn up on em.

Justin Hardee: Saints win! 1 game at a time we hungry
10 / 11

Justin Hardee: Saints win! 1 game at a time we hungry

Malcolm Jenkins: "Joy, is a flame fed by one's level of gratefulness for their current, past, or future condition. "
11 / 11

Malcolm Jenkins: "Joy, is a flame fed by one's level of gratefulness for their current, past, or future condition. "

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 13

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 12

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 11

Saints defeated the Bears 21-9 in the Wild Card round of the 2020 playoffs
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 10

Saints will play at the Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. on CBS
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 8

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 7

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 6

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 5

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 4

Saints defeated the Panthers 33-7 to close out the regular season
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 3

Saints will play at the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on Fox
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 1

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Advertising