Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 5

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
- Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Sean Payton recap the Saints' week 17 win against the Carolina Panthers and preview the playoffs.
- Take a look at the top storylines for Bears-Saints in Super Wild Card Weekend. NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha and Charley Casserly share the top storylines from the NFC Wild Card Game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints.
- Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices. Find details on how to enable this skill on your Alexa device.
- With the Saints playoff game Sunday, Alvin Kamara could possibly play. Read the full story here.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, at 7 p.m. Tuesday to listen to Zach Strief and special guests.
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.