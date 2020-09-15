Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

All 2020 Saints regular season games to be re-aired on Bounce TV

First up will be the Saints thrilling 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Sep 15, 2020 at 08:34 AM

Photos: Game Action #2 | Saints-Buccaneers Week 1 2020

The New Orleans Saints announced today along with Gray Television, the re-airing of all regular season games played in 2020. Fans will be able to re-watch every Saints regular season game played in 2020 at 7:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday's following the Saints game on WVUE-FOX 8's digital channel 8.2, Bounce TV-New Orleans. 

"We are excited to work with Bounce TV to provide additional entertainment to our fans during the 2020 NFL season," said New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson. "During these unprecedented times, it is important for us to give our fans a much-needed respite and opportunity to come together and watch Saints football."

"Saints fans are among the most dedicated and passionate in the league. We're happy to partner with the New Orleans Saints in giving fans another opportunity to enjoy their favorite team", said Gray Television Senior Vice President Sandy Breland.

First up will be the Saints thrilling 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. 

"Re-airing Saints games on a local level is a very unique opportunity, one we feel benefits Saints' fans across our viewing area", said WVUE-FOX 8 VP and General Manager Ronna Corrente.  "In these difficult times, we are thrilled to give viewers another chance to watch the Saints play".    

Where to watch:

Bounce TV - New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Cox – Channel 115
  • Comcast – Chanel 192
  • CMA – Channel 476
  • Charter – Channel 186
  • DISH Network – Channel 359
  • NetComTV – Channel 44

Bounce TV - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Cox – Channel 121 or 126
  • NetComTV – 44
  • DISH Network – Channel 359

Bounce TV– Biloxi-Gulfport, Mississippi

  • Cable One – Channel 28
  • NetComTV – Channel 44
  • DISH Network – Channel 359

About Bounce TV

Bounce TV is the first African American broadcast network. It airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of original series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, off-network series and more. Among the founders of Bounce are iconic American figures Ambassador Andrew Young and Martin Luther King, III.

