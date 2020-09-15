All 2020 Saints regular season games to be re-aired on Bounce TV

The New Orleans Saints announced today along with Gray Television, the re-airing of all regular season games played in 2020. Fans will be able to re-watch every Saints regular season game played in 2020 at 7:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday's following the Saints game on WVUE-FOX 8's digital channel 8.2, Bounce TV-New Orleans.

"We are excited to work with Bounce TV to provide additional entertainment to our fans during the 2020 NFL season," said New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson. "During these unprecedented times, it is important for us to give our fans a much-needed respite and opportunity to come together and watch Saints football."

"Saints fans are among the most dedicated and passionate in the league. We're happy to partner with the New Orleans Saints in giving fans another opportunity to enjoy their favorite team", said Gray Television Senior Vice President Sandy Breland.

First up will be the Saints thrilling 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

"Re-airing Saints games on a local level is a very unique opportunity, one we feel benefits Saints' fans across our viewing area", said WVUE-FOX 8 VP and General Manager Ronna Corrente. "In these difficult times, we are thrilled to give viewers another chance to watch the Saints play".

Where to watch:

Bounce TV - New Orleans, Louisiana

Cox – Channel 115

Comcast – Chanel 192

CMA – Channel 476

Charter – Channel 186

DISH Network – Channel 359

NetComTV – Channel 44

Bounce TV - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Cox – Channel 121 or 126

NetComTV – 44

DISH Network – Channel 359

Bounce TV– Biloxi-Gulfport, Mississippi

Cable One – Channel 28

NetComTV – Channel 44

DISH Network – Channel 359

About Bounce TV