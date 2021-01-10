Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 10

Saints will play at the Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. on CBS

Jan 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints made a host of roster moves Saturday, Jan. 9 related to Covid-19. Click here to see all the moves.
  2. Dome at Home Live presented by Waitr, the team's pregame show, will start at 2:45 p.m. You can watch it here or on the team's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.
  3. The Inactives List for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Chicago Bears will be released at 2:10 p.m. You can find it here.
  4. Keep up with all of the action from Sunday's game by joining Chat with Graff when it goes live at 3:15 p.m.
  5. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz will start five minutes after the game ends. It features live coverage of the postgame press conferences plus analysis from John DeShazier. The show is hosted by Caroline Gonzalez. You can watch it here.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 8

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 7

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 6

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 5

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 4

Saints defeated the Panthers 33-7 to close out the regular season
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 3

Saints will play at the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on Fox
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 1

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 31

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 30

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 29

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 28

Saints defeated the Vikings 52-33 on Christmas Day

Advertising