- The New Orleans Saints made a host of roster moves Saturday, Jan. 9 related to Covid-19. Click here to see all the moves.
- Dome at Home Live presented by Waitr, the team's pregame show, will start at 2:45 p.m. You can watch it here or on the team's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.
- The Inactives List for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Chicago Bears will be released at 2:10 p.m. You can find it here.
- Keep up with all of the action from Sunday's game by joining Chat with Graff when it goes live at 3:15 p.m.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz will start five minutes after the game ends. It features live coverage of the postgame press conferences plus analysis from John DeShazier. The show is hosted by Caroline Gonzalez. You can watch it here.
5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 10
Saints will play at the Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. on CBS
Jan 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM