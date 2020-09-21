Fox Sports New Orleans to re-air New Orleans Saints games on Wednesdays

The New Orleans Saints, Gray Television and Fox Sports New Orleans announced Monday, Sept. 21 that Saints fans will be able to re-watch all 2020 Saints games on Fox Sports New Orleans. The re-airings are scheduled to start Wednesday, Sept. 23 with the Week 2 matchup between the Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.
Each Wednesday following Saints games, fans can tune into Fox Sports New Orleans to re-watch the game previously played on that Thursday, Sunday or Monday. Games played on either Thursday or Sunday will air at 7 p.m. CT and games played on Monday night will air at 9 p.m. CT on Wednesdays.
FSNO - New Orleans
· Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)
· AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)
· Charter – Channel 33 (SD) & 810 (HD)
FSNO - Baton Rouge
· Cox – Channel 38 (SD) or 1038 (HD)
· NetComTV – Channel 44