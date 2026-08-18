Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, August 18:
1. The Saints take the field in California for their first of two joint practices during their West Coast trip. Stay tuned for coverage from the team's workout with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard.
2. Tune in to post-practice media availability around 4:00 p.m. CT as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the team's practice with the Cowboys.
3. Join us at Tulane University on Wednesday, August 26 for one last chance to see your Saints in action before the regular season. Secure your tickets for the evening practice at Yulman Stadium.
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
4. Look out for the latest episode of the New Orleans Saints Podcast for analysis and insight from the team's joint practices in California.
5. Take the Saints with you wherever you go with the official team app. Get live updates, breaking news, highlights, photos and more delivered straight to your mobile device. Download now>>