Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, August 16:

1. The Saints have an off day on Sunday following their 24-20 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome. The team returns to the field Monday for a closed Training Camp practice before heading West for a pair of joint practices with Los Angeles and Dallas leading into their next preseason matchup against the Rams.

2. Catch up on all the action from the Saints' preseason opener against the Jaguars with the complete game recap, highlights and statistics.