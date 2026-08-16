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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, August 16

Catch up on the action from the Saints preseason opener

Aug 16, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, August 16:

1.  The Saints have an off day on Sunday following their 24-20 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome. The team returns to the field Monday for a closed Training Camp practice before heading West for a pair of joint practices with Los Angeles and Dallas leading into their next preseason matchup against the Rams.

2. Catch up on all the action from the Saints' preseason opener against the Jaguars with the complete game recap, highlights and statistics.

3. Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players will speak with the media LIVE on Monday before traveling to California. Hear what Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players had to say about the team's first game of the 2026 preseason.

Photos: Pregame | Saints vs. Jaguars | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
13 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
18 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
19 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
20 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
21 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
22 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
23 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
24 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
25 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
26 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
27 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
28 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
29 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
30 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
31 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
32 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
33 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
34 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
35 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
36 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
37 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
38 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
39 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
40 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
41 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
42 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
43 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
44 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
45 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
46 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
47 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
48 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
49 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
50 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
51 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
52 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
53 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
54 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
55 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
56 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
57 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
58 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
59 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
60 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
61 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
62 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
63 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
64 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
65 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
66 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
67 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
68 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
69 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
70 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
71 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
72 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
73 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
74 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
75 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
76 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
77 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
78 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
79 / 79

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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4. John DeShazier shares his analysis from the preseason opener while Todd Graffagnini bring you his observations and standout performances from the Saints defense.

5. Relive the biggest moments from Saints vs. Jaguars with the best game action photos from the game.

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