Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, August 19:
1. The Saints continue their California trip with a walk-through practice as the team prepares for its second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. Stay tuned for a game preview plus all the ways to watch the matchup.
2. Tune in to post-practice media availability around 3:30 p.m. CT as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the day.
3. Senior writer John DeShazier will share his latest analysis from California. Check out his inside look at the Black and Gold’s feisty joint practice with the Cowboys on Tuesday.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
4. Join us at Tulane University on Wednesday, August 26 for one last chance to see your Saints in action before the regular season. Secure your tickets for the evening practice at Yulman Stadium.
5. Take the Saints with you wherever you go with the official team app. Get live updates, breaking news, highlights, photos and more delivered straight to your mobile device. Download now>>