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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, August 19

Saints continue preseason preparations in California

Aug 19, 2026 at 08:53 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, August 19:

1.  The Saints continue their California trip with a walk-through practice as the team prepares for its second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. Stay tuned for a game preview plus all the ways to watch the matchup.

2. Tune in to post-practice media availability around 3:30 p.m. CT as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the day.

3. Senior writer John DeShazier will share his latest analysis from California. Check out his inside look at the Black and Gold’s feisty joint practice with the Cowboys on Tuesday.

All-Access Photos: Saints Training Camp joint practice with Cowboys 8/18/26

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

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New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
4 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
5 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
6 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
7 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
24 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
27 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
75 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
76 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
77 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
78 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
79 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
80 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
81 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
82 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
83 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
84 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
85 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
86 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
87 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
88 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
89 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
90 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
91 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
92 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
93 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.
94 / 94

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.

Maggie Rasch/Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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