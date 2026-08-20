Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, August 20:

1. The Saints continue their California trip with a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams in Woodland Hills as preparations ramp up for Sunday's preseason matchup. Check out the game preview plus all the ways to watch the matchup.

2. Tune in to post-practice media availability around 2:00 p.m. CT as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the day.