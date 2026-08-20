 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, August 20

Saints take the field with the Rams for joint practice in California

Aug 20, 2026 at 08:15 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Saints-Five-Things-Deep-South-Productions-1920x1080

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, August 20:

1.  The Saints continue their California trip with a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams in Woodland Hills as preparations ramp up for Sunday's preseason matchup.  Check out the game preview plus all the ways to watch the matchup.

2. Tune in to post-practice media availability around 2:00 p.m. CT as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the day.

3. Take the Saints with you wherever you go with the official team app. Get live updates, breaking news, highlights, photos and more delivered straight to your mobile device. Download now>>

4. Join us at Tulane University on Wednesday, August 26 for one last chance to see your Saints in action before the regular season. Secure your tickets for the evening practice at Yulman Stadium.

5. Look out for the latest episode of the New Orleans Saints Podcast for analysis and insight from the team's joint practices in California.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, August 19

Saints continue preseason preparations in California

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, August 18

Saints join joint practice with the Cowboys in California

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, August 17

Saints hold closed practice before heading to California

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, August 16

Catch up on the action from the Saints preseason opener

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, August 15

Saints kick off preseason against the Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, August 14

Saints make final preparations ahead of preseason opener against Jaguars

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, August 13

Saints and Jaguars gear up for joint practice ahead of preseason opener

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, August 12

Get ready for the Saints' preseason matchup against the Jaguars

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, August 11

Saints continue Training Camp preparations ahead of preseason opener against Jacksonville

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, August 10

Catch up on the action from Saints Training Camp

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, August 9

Drew Brees officially inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising