Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, August 20:
1. The Saints continue their California trip with a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams in Woodland Hills as preparations ramp up for Sunday's preseason matchup. Check out the game preview plus all the ways to watch the matchup.
2. Tune in to post-practice media availability around 2:00 p.m. CT as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the day.
3. Take the Saints with you wherever you go with the official team app. Get live updates, breaking news, highlights, photos and more delivered straight to your mobile device. Download now>>
4. Join us at Tulane University on Wednesday, August 26 for one last chance to see your Saints in action before the regular season. Secure your tickets for the evening practice at Yulman Stadium.
5. Look out for the latest episode of the New Orleans Saints Podcast for analysis and insight from the team's joint practices in California.