Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, August 17:
1. The Saints return to the field for a closed practice before heading West for a pair of joint practices with Los Angeles and Dallas leading into their next preseason matchup against the Rams.
2. We mic'd up Quincy Riley during a recent Training Camp practice. Tune in later in the day for a look at the sights and sounds behind the scenes during the team workouts.
3. Re-live a memorable Hall of Fame week with Drew Brees as we share a full recap of the events leading up to the Saints legend's enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
4. Join us at Tulane University on Wednesday, August 26 for one last chance to see your Saints in action before the regular season. Secure your tickets for the evening practice at Yulman Stadium.
5. Catch up on all the action from the Saints' preseason opener against the Jaguars with the complete game recap, highlights and statistics.