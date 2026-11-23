- The Saints fell to the Chicago Bears, 21-13, at Soldier Field on Sunday, Nov. 22, dropping to 3-7 on the 2026 season.
- The Saints will return to action on Sunday, Nov. 29, visiting the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in a Week 12 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT with the contest regionally televised on CBS (WWL 4 locally).
- QB Tyler Shough completed 25-of-42 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed three times for 34 yards, including a 30-yard run.
- New Orleans converted eight-of-17 (47.1%) third down attempts.
- Shough connected with RB Alvin Kamara on a one-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, giving New Orleans its first touchdown of the afternoon. Kamara now has 28 career receiving touchdowns, moving into a tie for 15th all-time among running backs with Larry Centers. In club records, Kamara's 28 receiving touchdowns are now ranked eighth all-time, breaking a tie with TE Henry Childs.
- Shough's touchdown pass was his 25th career passing touchdown as a Saint, tying Steve Walsh for ninth in franchise history
- WR Chris Olave led New Orleans in receiving with nine receptions for 102 yards. His longest reception was 24 yards.
- WR Devaughn Vele recorded seven receptions for 76 yards, including a long reception of 19 yards.
- TE Noah Fant recorded two receptions for 19 yards, while TE Oscar Delp added one reception for six yards.
- RB Travis Etienne Jr. led the Saints in rushing with 14 carries for 76 yards. His longest run of the afternoon went for 46 yards, the longest carry by a Saints running back since the 2020 season. With 4,016 career rushing yards, Etienne became the 13th NFL player with 4,000 rushing yards since 2022, when he made his NFL playing debut. Etienne also became just one of five players to have totaled over 4,000 rushing yards and 1,400 receiving yards since 2022, joining Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and D'Andre Swift.
- K Charlie Smyth connected on field goals of 56 and 51 yards, while missing a 47-yard attempt. He finished the afternoon two-of-three on field goals and one-of-one on extra-point attempts.
- S Jonas Sanker recorded four solo tackles, three assisted tackles and one sack of Bears QB Caleb Williams for an 11-yard loss.
- DL Colby Wooden recorded three solo tackles, one assisted tackle and one sack, recording a takedown in the second consecutive contest.
- LB Danny Stutsman recorded received the start and had a club-best nine tackles (three solo) and the first interception of his career. His interception came on a deflected pass by EDGE Carl Granderson in the second quarter.
- Granderson forced a fumble by Bears RB D'Andre Swift in the fourth quarter. S Julian Blackmon recovered the fumble, giving New Orleans its second takeaway of the afternoon. Blackmon leads the Saints in 2026 with a team-high three takeaways.
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry recorded four solo tackles and one assisted tackle, while S Quincy Riley finished with two solo tackles and two assisted tackles, while the 165 net yards passing surrendered was the lowest total in 2026 by a Saints opponent.
- LB Kaden Elliss recorded five tackles (two solo).
- EDGE Chase Young recorded one solo tackle and one assisted tackle. DL Nathan Shepherd and DL Vernon Broughton each recorded one solo tackle and one assisted tackle.
- WR Barion Brown returned three kickoffs for 79 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per return. His longest return went for 40 yards.
- WR Bryce Lance added two kickoff returns for 47 yards, averaging 23.5 yards per return.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 22, 2026 at Soldier Field.