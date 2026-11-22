After a slow start, the New Orleans Saints scored 10 points in the second quarter and enter halftime trailing the Chicago Bears 16-10 on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Saints kicker Charlie Smyth made a 56-yard field goal as time expired.
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was nine of 17 for 93 yards with a touchdown and an interception that set up the Bears' second touchdown, a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colston Loveland. A fumble by Saints running back CJ Donaldson set up Chicago's first touchdown, a 1-yard pass from quarterback Caleb Williams to running back D'Andre Swift. Kicker Cairo Santos made a 41-yard field goal on Chicago's opening drive. He missed the extra point on the Bears' second touchdown. Chicago had the ball for 17:08 in the first half.
The Saints scored on a 1-yard pass from Shough to running back Alvin Kamara with 3:34 left in the second quarter. The score was set up by a 46-yard run by Travis Etienne Jr., the team's longest of the season. The score was Kamara's third in the past two games. New Orleans got the ball immediately back as linebacker Danny Stutsman intercepted Williams on a pass deflected by edge Carl Granderson. It is Stutsman's first career interception. Smyth missed a 47-yard attempt wide right as the Saints failed to cash in on the turnover.
Saints safety Jordan Howden, starting in place of the recently released Justin Reid, made a critical pass breakup in the end zone on fourth-and-three from the 30-yard line in the first quarter. Defensive tackle Colby Wooden had a sack in the second quarter.
William Sherman got the start at center and rookie Mason Murphy started at right tackle for the Saints.
The Saints (3-6) will get the ball to start the second half as they attempt to rally against Chicago (7-2).
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 22, 2026 at Soldier Field.