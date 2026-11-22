The Saints scored on a 1-yard pass from Shough to running back Alvin Kamara with 3:34 left in the second quarter. The score was set up by a 46-yard run by Travis Etienne Jr., the team's longest of the season. The score was Kamara's third in the past two games. New Orleans got the ball immediately back as linebacker Danny Stutsman intercepted Williams on a pass deflected by edge Carl Granderson. It is Stutsman's first career interception. Smyth missed a 47-yard attempt wide right as the Saints failed to cash in on the turnover.