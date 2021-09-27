Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

C.J. Gardner-Johnson set tone early for New Orleans Saints in victory over Patriots | Week 3 Turning Point of the Game

Third-year defensive back had a sack, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit against New England

Sep 27, 2021 at 12:03 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-NOSNE-Action3-092621-0003
AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

We learned early on Sunday, Sept. 26 what kind of game it would be for the New Orleans Saints defense.

That unit set the tone for New Orleans in its 28-13 victory over New England at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., and it carried that tone throughout as it limited New England to 300 yards, 7 of 19 on third down, intercepted three passes, defended eight passes, hit Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 11 times and sacked Jones twice.

So if there was a pivotal point for the Saints – especially, for its dominant defense – it very likely was provided midway through the first quarter. And with 7:35 left, and New England lined up for its fourth offensive play while trailing 7-0, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson supplied the juice.

Gardner-Johnson, back after missing the second game of the season due to an injury, lined up on the left side with New England facing first-and-10 from its 25-yard line. On the snap, he came on the rush and at the point of attack, was met by running back Damien Harris.

Advantage, CJGJ.

He barreled through the would-be impediment, and wrapped up Jones for a 5-yard loss. From there, the defense forced its second consecutive three-and-out and though New Orleans didn't take advantage on the ensuing possession – a missed 52-yard field-goal attempt kept the advantage at 7-0 – the sack signaled the beginning of the harassment of Jones, who rarely was allowed to find a comfort zone or rhythm.

CJGJ finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass defensed, a quarterback hit and his sack in one of his most complete games as a Saint.

Related Links

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Patriots Week 3 2021

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
1 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
2 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
3 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
4 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
5 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
6 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
7 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
8 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
9 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
10 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
11 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
12 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
13 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
14 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
15 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
16 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
17 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
18 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
19 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
20 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
21 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
22 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
23 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
24 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
25 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
26 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
27 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
28 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
29 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
30 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
31 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
32 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
33 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
34 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
35 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
36 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
37 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
38 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
39 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
40 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
41 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
42 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
43 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
44 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
45 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
46 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
47 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
48 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
49 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
50 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
51 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
52 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
53 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
54 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
55 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
56 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
57 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
58 / 58

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Opening drives previewed difficult game for Saints against Carolina | Week 2 Turning Point of the Game

Quick-strike TD against defense, stalled offense set tone in 26-7 loss
news

Paulson Adebo interception retained Saints cushion against Green Bay | Week 1 Turning Point of the Game

Packers were threatening to pull to within one score before Paulson Adebo's interception
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in playoff loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second quarter interception, third quarter fumble helped prevent Saints from creating separation in season-ending loss to Tampa Bay
news

Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints playoff win over Chicago Bears

Fourth-down stop in first quarter allowed New Orleans Saints to preserve early lead
news

Eustis Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints victory over the Carolina Panthers

Malcolm Jenkins end zone interception swung momentum in New Orleans Saints' favor against Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in win over Minnesota Vikings

Alvin Kamara's first TD run established tone for Saints offense
news

Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints 32-29 loss to Kansas City Chiefs

New Orleans Saints momentum was fended off by Kansas City touchdown drive in third quarter on Sunday
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles long touchdown run helped push New Orleans Saints into position they couldn't overcome on Sunday
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point in Victory over Atlanta Falcons, presented by Eustis

Demario Davis tackle for loss was critical blow to Atlanta's chances as New Orleans Saints secured 21-16 victory
news

Turning Point in New Orleans Saints victory over the Denver Broncos

Denver defensive penalty helped put New Orleans Saints on winning path Sunday in 31-3 victory
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point in victory over Atlanta Falcons, presented by Eustis

Cam Jordan's second quarter sack erased Atlanta's best scoring opportunity in Sunday
Advertising