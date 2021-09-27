C.J. Gardner-Johnson set tone early for New Orleans Saints in victory over Patriots | Week 3 Turning Point of the Game

Gardner-Johnson, back after missing the second game of the season due to an injury, lined up on the left side with New England facing first-and-10 from its 25-yard line. On the snap, he came on the rush and at the point of attack, was met by running back Damien Harris.

Advantage, CJGJ.

He barreled through the would-be impediment, and wrapped up Jones for a 5-yard loss. From there, the defense forced its second consecutive three-and-out and though New Orleans didn't take advantage on the ensuing possession – a missed 52-yard field-goal attempt kept the advantage at 7-0 – the sack signaled the beginning of the harassment of Jones, who rarely was allowed to find a comfort zone or rhythm.