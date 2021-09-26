New Orleans Saints ride defense to 28-13 victory over New England Patriots | Week 3

A dominating defense allowed the New Orleans Saints to grab a 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
The win, in the team's third consecutive game away from New Orleans, improved the Saints to 2-1 while New England dropped to 1-2. The Saints will get to play their first game in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 3 against the New York Giants (0-3).
Veteran defensive back Malcolm Jenkins had a 34-yard pick-six in the third quarter off Pats rookie quarterback Mac Jones to give New Orleans a commanding two-score lead and backup quarterback Taysom Hill put the game away with a 4-yard touchdown run with 2:37 to play. Hill's score ended a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate up 6:45 off the clock.
Defensive back P.J. Williams' second quarter interception set up the Saints second touchdown, a 7-yard pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway. The Saints' first score came on an 11-yard pass from Winston to Alvin Kamara.
Kamara had a big game, carrying the ball 24 times for 89 yards while catching three passes for 29 yards. Winston was turnover-free and completed 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards and the two touchdowns. Hill had six carries for 32 yards and the touchdown.
The Saints intercepted Jones three times, with Marshon Lattimore coming up with the final one to end the game.
New Orleans' special teams unit had a mixed performance as Andrew Dowell blocked a New England punt but kicker Aldrick Rosas missed 52-yard and 36-yard field-goal attempts in the first half.
The Saints lost star left tackle Terron Armstead early in the first quarter to an elbow injury. He was replaced by veteran James Hurst. The Patriots lost starting running back James White to a hip injury in the first half.
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.