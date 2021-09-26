New Orleans Saints ride defense to 28-13 victory over New England Patriots | Week 3

Defensive back P.J. Williams' second quarter interception set up the Saints second touchdown, a 7-yard pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway. The Saints' first score came on an 11-yard pass from Winston to Alvin Kamara﻿.

Kamara had a big game, carrying the ball 24 times for 89 yards while catching three passes for 29 yards. Winston was turnover-free and completed 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards and the two touchdowns. Hill had six carries for 32 yards and the touchdown.

The Saints intercepted Jones three times, with Marshon Lattimore coming up with the final one to end the game.

New Orleans' special teams unit had a mixed performance as Andrew Dowell blocked a New England punt but kicker Aldrick Rosas missed 52-yard and 36-yard field-goal attempts in the first half.