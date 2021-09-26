New Orleans Saints defense stars in victory over New England

SPECIAL TEAMS: Ordinarily, the rule is that if you block a kick, you're the standout guy. And linebacker Andrew Dowell did, indeed, block a punt for the Saints. It was a spectacular play, and an indication that if special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi isn't the best in the business, he's scratching the top rung on the ladder. But returner Deonte Harris terrified the Patriots. He had a 25-yard punt return and after that, New England didn't give him another chance: two punts went out of bounds and two more reached the end zone. He had a 16-yard kickoff return but otherwise, New England kicked two for touchbacks and kicked one out of bounds. That kind of respect helps produce good field position (punts that aren't downed inside the 20 to pin the offense deep come out to the 20, and kickoffs that bounce out of bounds allow drives to begin at the 40). That's the kind of effect Harris had Sunday.