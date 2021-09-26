New Orleans Saints' 'new' recipe produces familiar result against New England

OFFENSE: Any day with no turnovers is a good day. Perhaps, not a spectacular one, as evidenced by New Orleans' 252 yards of offense and 110 net passing yards. But three touchdowns in four trips to the red zone, and touchdowns on both goal-to-go situations, is the kind of efficiency needed until the offense finds its flow. Jameis Winston was efficient enough (13 of 21 for 128 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions). And the one glaring mistake he made turned into a 7-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway (Winston said he was attempting to throw the pass away, Callaway went up and snared it in the back of the end zone). Too, credit the Saints with this: When New England pulled to within 21-13, and New Orleans really needed to respond with a drive to curtail the momentum, it constructed a 13-play, 75-yard, bare-knuckled punch that lasted 6:45 when it absolutely had to have it. Alvin Kamara had a career-high 24 carries (for 89 yards) and overall, the Saints totaled 142 rushing yards on 38 carries. They didn't turn it over, the offense committed just one penalty and if it can do that, the opportunities to win will be there.