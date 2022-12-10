Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

A statement from the New Orleans Saints

'The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening'

Dec 10, 2022 at 01:15 PM
"The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening. Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect."

