2026 NFL Draft: Offensive Line Rankings & Scouting Reports | Top 10 Tuesday

Francis Mauigoa earned 1st-Team AP All-American honors in 2025 along with 1st-Team All-ACC recognition and the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, becoming the first player in program history to win the award. He started all 16 games at right tackle for the national runners-up and allowed two sacks on 533 pass-blocking snaps, including zero over the final 12 games. Mauigoa was a 2nd-Team All-ACC selection in 2024 after allowing one sack on 534 pass-blocking snaps and earned Freshman All-American and honorable mention All-ACC honors in 2023. He started all 42 career games at right tackle, allowing just three total sacks on 1,521 pass-blocking snaps.





Francis Mauigoa Combine Results





Height: 6-5 1/2 | Weight: 329 | Arms: 33 1/4 | Hands: 10 5/8

40-yard Dash: DNP | 10-yard Split: DNP | Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP | 3-Cone: DNP | 20-yard Shuttle: DNP | Bench Press: DNP





Lance Zierlein on Francis Mauigoa:





“Highly touted prospect who met expectations as a durable three-year starter at right tackle. Mauigoa has a guard's broad build, but he moves like a tackle in pass sets. He’s highly experienced with an impressive football IQ that pops on tape. He has good contact balance and a strong core. He delivers firm first contact but excessive leaning diminishes not only his leverage and sustain as a run blocker but also his ability to deal with spin counters when protecting. He’s good at trapping rushers at the turn and can smother their momentum. He has the footwork, anchor and punch timing to diversify his pass-set approach. He works with an innate feel for pocket depth and is rarely out-paced to the top by speed. Mauigoa has a high ceiling but the leaning must be eradicated. He’ll be an early starter at right tackle but a move to guard could be on the table in the future.”





Francis Mauigoa's Full 2026 NFL Draft Profile