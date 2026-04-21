2026 NFL Draft: Offensive Line Rankings & Scouting Reports | Top 10 Tuesday

As the New Orleans Saints prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, we take a look at the top 10 ranked players at various positions. The 2026 NFL Draft big board rankings are reflective of Bucky Brooks' top five prospects by position, ESPN's NFL Draft "Best Available" list, plus other consensus draft boards. To keep track of the latest NFL mock drafts for the Saints, check out Mock Draft Monday. Part of the Saints Path to the Draft presented by Cox.
Francis Mauigoa earned 1st-Team AP All-American honors in 2025 along with 1st-Team All-ACC recognition and the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, becoming the first player in program history to win the award. He started all 16 games at right tackle for the national runners-up and allowed two sacks on 533 pass-blocking snaps, including zero over the final 12 games. Mauigoa was a 2nd-Team All-ACC selection in 2024 after allowing one sack on 534 pass-blocking snaps and earned Freshman All-American and honorable mention All-ACC honors in 2023. He started all 42 career games at right tackle, allowing just three total sacks on 1,521 pass-blocking snaps.
Francis Mauigoa Combine Results
Height: 6-5 1/2 | Weight: 329 | Arms: 33 1/4 | Hands: 10 5/8
40-yard Dash: DNP | 10-yard Split: DNP | Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP | 3-Cone: DNP | 20-yard Shuttle: DNP | Bench Press: DNP
Lance Zierlein on Francis Mauigoa:
“Highly touted prospect who met expectations as a durable three-year starter at right tackle. Mauigoa has a guard's broad build, but he moves like a tackle in pass sets. He’s highly experienced with an impressive football IQ that pops on tape. He has good contact balance and a strong core. He delivers firm first contact but excessive leaning diminishes not only his leverage and sustain as a run blocker but also his ability to deal with spin counters when protecting. He’s good at trapping rushers at the turn and can smother their momentum. He has the footwork, anchor and punch timing to diversify his pass-set approach. He works with an innate feel for pocket depth and is rarely out-paced to the top by speed. Mauigoa has a high ceiling but the leaning must be eradicated. He’ll be an early starter at right tackle but a move to guard could be on the table in the future.”
Spencer Fano earned 1st-Team AP All-American honors in 2025 along with 1st-Team All-Big 12 recognition and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, while becoming the first player in Utah history to win the Outland Trophy. He did not allow a sack on 360 pass-blocking snaps in 2025 and finished his career without allowing a sack over his final 746 pass-blocking snaps. Fano was a 2nd-Team AP All-American and 1st-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2024, and a Freshman All-American in 2023. He started 36 of 37 career games, allowing just three sacks on 1,047 pass-blocking snaps.
Spencer Fano Combine Results
Height: 6-5 1/2 | Weight: 311 | Arms: 32 1/8 | Hands: 9
40-yard Dash: 4.91 | 10-yard Split: 1.72 | Vertical Jump: 32
Broad Jump: 9-3 | 3-Cone: 7.34 | 20-yard Shuttle: 4.67 | Bench Press: DNP
Lance Zierlein on Spencer Fano:
“Fano lacks ideal proportional build but compensates with loose hips, quick feet and high-end athleticism. He has the tools to mirror speed rushers, wall off the top of the pocket and find a late anchor when taking the worst of a bull rush. He needs to stay square longer to prevent inside moves and refine his punch approach/timing. His athletic profile is designed for move-based blocking schemes where he can pull, reach and climb while beating opponents to the spot with quickness/feel for hitting landmarks on time. He gives good effort as a downhill blocker but issues with pad level and core strength lead to him being overtaken as the rep progresses. Fano's level of NFL success might be tied to scheme fit and individual matchups.”
Olaivavega Ioane earned 2nd-Team AP All-American honors and 1st-Team All-Big Ten recognition in 2025 after starting 11 games at left guard and posting an 87.0 pass-blocking grade, the sixth-highest among Power Four guards per PFF. He was a 2nd-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2024 after starting all 16 games and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2023. Ioane played in 44 career games with 32 starts, allowing just three sacks on 1,165 pass-blocking snaps.
Olaivavega Ioane Combine Results
Height: 6-4 1/4 | Weight: 320 | Arms: 32 3/4 | Hands: 10 1/2
40-yard Dash: DNP | 10-yard Split: DNP | Vertical Jump: 31.5
Broad Jump: 8-8 | 3-Cone: DNP | 20-yard Shuttle: DNP | Bench Press: DNP
Lance Zierlein on Olaivavega Ioane:
"Prototypical guard for physical run schemes with thick limbs, a broad frame and plus core strength. Ioane plays with excellent contact balance and technique on both base blocks and double teams. He uses his hips and hands for leverage and displacement when drive blocking. However, he lacks athleticism and foot quickness to operate effectively as a move blocker. He pass sets with good posture and a firm punch and can anchor against power. Though quicker at a lighter weight in 2025, he will struggle with twitchy interior defenders who cross his face in the run game and attack his edges in protection. Despite scheme dependence, Ioane projects as an early starter with a high floor.'
Monroe Freeling earned 2nd-Team All-SEC honors in 2025 after starting 13 games at left tackle for Georgia. He played in all 14 games with five starts in 2024 and appeared in eight games as a reserve in 2023. Freeling finished his career with 36 games played and 18 starts, all at left tackle, allowing seven sacks on 909 pass-blocking snaps.
Monroe Freeling Combine Results
Height: 6-7 3/8 | Weight: 315 | Arms: 34 3/4 | Hands: 10 3/4
40-yard Dash: 4.93 | 10-yard Split: 1.71 | Vertical Jump: 33.5
Broad Jump: 9-7 | 3-Cone: DNP | 20-yard Shuttle: DNP | Bench Press: DNP
Lance Zierlein on Monroe Freeling:
"Freeling offers coveted length and athleticism at right tackle. With only one season as a full-time starter, filling out his frame and improving his technique should be early priorities. His quickness brings first-phase positioning advantages, but he needs more play strength to carry that over to block sustain and finish. Lunging and deadening feet post-punch must be coached out of his muscle memory in pass protection so his athleticism and length can do their jobs. Independent hand usage and a reliable “snatch and trap” could instantly bolster his success rate. There is some buyer beware on tape, but if smoothed out, he has the ceiling of a quality NFL starter."
Kadyn Proctor earned 2nd-Team AP All-American honors in 2025 along with 1st-Team All-SEC recognition and was a co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman. He was a finalist for the Lombardi Award and started all 15 games at left tackle, allowing two sacks on 585 pass-blocking snaps. Proctor was a 2nd-Team All-SEC selection in 2024 after starting 11 games and earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors in 2023. He started all 39 career games at left tackle, allowing 17 sacks on 1,287 pass-blocking snaps.
Kadyn Proctor Combine Results
Height: 6-6 5/8 | Weight: 352 | Arms: 33 3/8 | Hands: 9 3/4
40-yard Dash: 5.21 | 10-yard Split: 1.84 | Vertical Jump: 32.5
Broad Jump: 9-1 | 3-Cone: DNP | 20-yard Shuttle: DNP | Bench Press: DNP
Lance Zierlein on Kadyn Proctor:
"Proctor is a mass of humanity with rare size and length at his command. He’s capable as a move blocker but shines when rolling downhill as a bona-fide people mover with bulldozing power. However, slants and quick first steps beat him to the spot in the run game. When set and centered, Proctor is a roadblock to speed-to-power charges. He has a stout anchor and strong hands to stall the rush in its track. He struggles to mirror athletes in space and lacks the range to protect deeper pocket drops against speed. Inconsistency in pass protection hasn’t helped his draft standing, but he still has the potential to become a good right tackle or very good guard."
Blake Miller earned 1st-Team All-ACC honors in 2024 and 2025 after starting all 27 games over those two seasons, primarily at right tackle. He was a 3rd-Team All-ACC selection in 2023 and a Freshman All-American in 2022, starting every game of his career. Miller set Clemson records for most consecutive starts by a non-specialist (54) and career snaps, finishing with 54 starts (53 at right tackle, one at left tackle) while allowing eight sacks on 2,182 pass-blocking snaps.
Blake Miller Combine Results
Height: 6-6 3/4 | Weight: 317 | Arms: 34 1/4 | Hands: 9 3/4
40-yard Dash: 5.04 | 10-yard Split: 1.75 | Vertical Jump: 32
Broad Jump: 9-5 | 3-Cone: DNP | 20-yard Shuttle: DNP | Bench Press: 32
Lance Zierlein on Blake Miller:
"Ultimate iron man at right tackle with 54 career starts. Miller has unusual lateral quickness and fluidity in space despite playing too upright. His hands lack accuracy and command in both phases, but he can recover and make blocks with a finisher’s mindset. Miller is rarely beaten by rush games, but he has his edges attacked because of his hand issues. He will encounter difficulties at the next level without better pad level, core strength and cleaner technique. If he tightens up in those areas, Miller can become a solid NFL right tackle."
Caleb Lomu earned 1st-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2025 after starting all 12 games at left tackle and not allowing a sack on 383 pass-blocking snaps. He started all 12 games at left tackle in 2024, allowing two sacks on 425 pass-blocking snaps. Lomu played in 27 career games with 24 starts, all at left tackle, allowing two total sacks on 808 pass-blocking snaps.
Caleb Lomu Combine Results
Height: 6-6 1/4 | Weight: 313 | Arms: 33 3/8 | Hands: 9 1/2
40-yard Dash: 4.99 | 10-yard Split: 1.74 | Vertical Jump: 32.5
Broad Jump: 9-5 | 3-Cone: DNP | 20-yard Shuttle: DNP | Bench Press: DNP
Lance Zierlein on Caleb Lomu:
"Two-year starting left tackle who is still in the early stages of his development. Utah's run game leaned heavily on movement and misdirection, preventing Lomu from firing out and showing his power. His run blocking trails his pass protection, but improved pad level and a nastier demeanor could close the gap. In protection, he shows good balance with adequate foot quickness, landing quick, well-timed punches and using a firm grip to control rushers once he’s in. His anchor was rarely stressed by power and his athletic recoveries are average. Lomu flashes but is still under construction. His play could improve rapidly with strength gains and additional coaching."
Max Iheanachor earned 2nd-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2025 after starting 12 games at right tackle and not allowing a sack on 484 pass-blocking snaps. He started all 14 games at right tackle in 2024, allowing three sacks on 469 pass-blocking snaps, and appeared in six games with five starts in 2023. Iheanachor finished his Arizona State career with 32 games played and 31 starts (30 at right tackle, one at left tackle), allowing three sacks on 1,159 pass-blocking snaps.
Max Iheanachor Combine Results
Height: 6-5 7/8 | Weight: 321 | Arms: 33 7/8 | Hands: 9
40-yard Dash: 4.91 | 10-yard Split: 1.73 | Vertical Jump: 30.5
Broad Jump: 9-7 | 3-Cone: DNP | 20-yard Shuttle: DNP | Bench Press: 25
Lance Zierlein on Max Iheanachor:
"An ascending, traits-heavy tackle prospect, Iheanachor is a former high school hooper and late-comer to football. He has good length and excellent lean mass. His hands and footwork need refinement, but his range and play strength should translate to any run scheme. There is work to do with pass-protection technique, but strong performances against Texas Tech’s rush duo last season and at the Senior Bowl suggest Iheanachor might be more game-ready than I previously anticipated. In a year light on high-end tackles, Iheanachor’s measurables, athleticism and upside could push him up the board."
Chase Bisontis earned 3rd-Team All-SEC honors in 2025 after starting 12 games at left guard. He started 10 games at left guard in 2024 and earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman Team honors in 2023 while starting all 13 games (12 at right tackle, one at right guard). Bisontis has played in 36 career games with 35 starts across multiple positions, allowing six sacks on 1,080 pass-blocking snaps.
Chase Bisontis Combine Results
Height: 6-5 1/4 | Weight: 315 | Arms: 31 3/4 | Hands: 9 3/4
40-yard Dash: 5.02 | 10-yard Split: 1.76 | Vertical Jump: 32
Broad Jump: 8-9 | 3-Cone: 7.53 | 20-yard Shuttle: 4.78 | Bench Press: 29
Lance Zierlein on Chase Bisontis:
"Bisontis is a tough, well-schooled guard. He lacks ideal length, but he brings heavy hands, good footwork and plus core strength to the table. He plays with ideal strain and stickiness to sustain blocks. He has plenty of nasty when he needs it, too. He’s consistent as a move/zone blocker and when working downhill. He can be outreached, stacked and shed when his hands aren’t first, though. While he provides poise and good technique as a run blocker, there are slight levels of anxiety/hurry in his pass protection, with his lack of length a contributing factor. In general, his protection meets the mark and pairs nicely with his run blocking. Bisontis projects as a future starter with plenty of upside."
Emmanuel Pregnon earned 1st-Team AP All-American honors and 1st-Team All-Big Ten recognition in 2025 after starting all 15 games for Oregon, primarily at left guard, and allowing one sack on 471 pass-blocking snaps. He was a 2nd-Team All-Big Ten selection at USC in 2024 after starting all 13 games and also started 12 games in 2023 without allowing a sack. Pregnon began his career at Wyoming, starting 11 games in 2022, and finished with 52 games played and 51 starts, allowing three sacks on 1,825 pass-blocking snaps.
Emmanuel Pregnon Combine Results
Height: 6-4 1/4 | Weight: 314 | Arms: 33 5/8 | Hands: 11
40-yard Dash: 5.21 | 10-yard Split: 1.82 | Vertical Jump: 35
Broad Jump: 9-3 | 3-Cone: DNP | 20-yard Shuttle: DNP | Bench Press: DNP
Lance Zierlein on Emmanuel Pregnon:
"Ultra-durable and experienced, Pregnon has the prototypical frame of a downhill blocker. He’ll get beat to first contact but usually reclaims the rep using well-placed hands, a broad base and upper-body power to displace and finish with authority. Range and foot quickness are average as a move blocker and lead to block leakage against slants. In pass pro, he leverages his length well and is quick to detect twists/blitz development. Long pass slides and forward lunges invite counters from skilled, sub-package rushers but protection isn’t a major concern. He’ll be an older rookie who projects as a good plug-and-play starter and immediate run-blocking upgrade."