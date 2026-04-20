Saints Mock Draft Monday 4/20/2026

1. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Times Mocked to Saints (4/13-4/19): 19 (117 Total)

Experts Who Mocked Carnell Tate to the Saints

"When it comes to Ohio State wide receivers, people should not overcomplicate things. Tate's 40 time was middling, but if you've really studied his tape you already knew that — and you don't really care. Like current Saints WR and fellow former Buckeye Chris Olave, Tate is a well-schooled, complete receiver prospect who will make an impact as a rookie." -Baumgardner

"Pass rusher, cornerback, and safety all felt like possibilities for New Orleans at No. 8, and there are great options at every position here...While Bain, Delane or Downs could certainly make an impact on a defense moving on from a few veteran leaders, Tate feels like he could have the biggest impact on New Orleans' future. An Olave-Tate duo would be formidable for Shough to target, all while providing the Saints with a bit of long-term security at the position. Tate is a proven deep threat, a strong route runner, and a winner of contested targets. In addition to his producing on his own, Tate could really open things up for the other players in the Saints' offense." -Allen