New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 1 Need to Know 

SAINTS 2024 NFL DRAFT DAY 1 SELECTIONS:
The New Orleans Saints have one selection in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday evening. The 14th pick is estimated to happen around 9:00 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 7 p.m. CT.
Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the evening on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.
ON THIS DAY IN SAINTS DRAFT HISTORY
Fun facts: On this day in Saints history, New Orleans selected a pair of safeties with their NFL Draft first round selections. Malcolm Jenkins joined New Orleans during the 2009 NFL Draft and Kenny Vaccaro was the team's first round pick in 2013. Learn more about the NFL Draft history behind the #14 pick >>