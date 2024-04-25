 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 1 Need to Know 

New Orleans will select 14th in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25

Apr 25, 2024 at 09:36 AM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS 2024 NFL DRAFT DAY 1 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have one selection in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday evening. The 14th pick is estimated to happen around 9:00 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 7 p.m. CT.

Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the evening on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

WATCH: SAINTS DRAFT PREVIEW SPECIAL PRESENTED BY COX

Catch our Saints Draft Preview Special presented by Cox this afternoon as we analyze the team's needs heading into the 2024 NFL season and get a closer look at some of the prospects who may be on the board for New Orleans.

Stay tuned for LIVE interviews + post-round analysis from Saints Coach Dennis Allen or GM Mickey Loomis following Round 1. WATCH LIVE >>

Promo-Saints-Guess-Schedule-Challenge-1920-040324

GUESS THE SAINTS 2024 SCHEDULE

Guess the correct order of the Saints' 2024 opponents for your chance to win courtesy of SeatGeek!

ENTER NOW RULES

SAINTS SCHEDULE CHALLENGE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK

The Saints Schedule Challenge presented by SeatGeek is back for 2024! Guess the correct order of the Saints' 2024 opponents for your chance to win four (4) tickets to the Saints season openers, sideline passes and an autographed jersey! The entry period closes on April 30 so make your picks now! ENTER SWEEPSTAKES >>

ON THIS DAY IN SAINTS DRAFT HISTORY

Fun facts: On this day in Saints history, New Orleans selected a pair of safeties with their NFL Draft first round selections. Malcolm Jenkins joined New Orleans during the 2009 NFL Draft and Kenny Vaccaro was the team's first round pick in 2013. Learn more about the NFL Draft history behind the #14 pick >>

