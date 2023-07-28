Saints sign long snapper Zach Wood to contract extension

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed long snapper Zach Wood to a four-year contract extension. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Wood, 6-3, 255, was originally signed as a free agent by the Saints prior to the 2017 season opener after spending parts of 2016 and 2017 offseasons competing for snapping duties with the Dallas Cowboys. Entering his seventh season in New Orleans, Wood has appeared in 98 regular season contests and seven postseason games. The Rowlett, Texas native appeared in all 17 games in 2022 and posted a career-high four special teams tackles.
Over four seasons at SMU, Wood started 33-of-43 games at defensive end, tallying 137 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.