Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints sign long snapper Zach Wood to contract extension

Wood enters his seventh season in New Orleans

Jul 28, 2023 at 02:17 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Zach-Wood-Extension-072823

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed long snapper Zach Wood to a four-year contract extension. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Headshot-2021-Zach-Wood

Zach Wood

#49 LS

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Southern Methodist

Wood, 6-3, 255, was originally signed as a free agent by the Saints prior to the 2017 season opener after spending parts of 2016 and 2017 offseasons competing for snapping duties with the Dallas Cowboys. Entering his seventh season in New Orleans, Wood has appeared in 98 regular season contests and seven postseason games. The Rowlett, Texas native appeared in all 17 games in 2022 and posted a career-high four special teams tackles.

Over four seasons at SMU, Wood started 33-of-43 games at defensive end, tallying 137 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.

Related Links

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner knows expectations, prepared to meet them

'I feel great. I haven't felt this good playing football in a long time'

news

New Orleans Saints defense begins quest to re-establish as a top turnover-forcing unit

'It happens when there's a conscious effort on everybody's part to attack the ball'

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave ready to attack second season after offseason improvements

'Just knowing everything inside and out with the offense, I feel like the game is coming easier to me'

news

Quarterback Derek Carr comfortable with New Orleans Saints offense, ready to compete

'That's what we're here to do - we're here to compete'

news

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore ranked No. 89 in NFL Top 100

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is the second Saints player to join the NFL Top 100 in 2023

news

Full-go Michael Thomas highlights opening of New Orleans Saints training camp

'That's what Mike said he was going to do when he left out of here in the spring'

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Max Garcia

Versatile offensive lineman with eight years of NFL experience

news

New Orleans Saints, tight end Jimmy Graham fulfill mutual needs

'It came down to a need on our part and a desire on his part to play this year'

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is a football lifer

'He's a guy that's played a lot of football and he has been super productive throughout his career'

news

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham back where standout career began

Graham has 386 catches for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns with Saints

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham

Led the NFL with 16 touchdown catches in 2013

Advertising