Saints sign long snapper Zach Wood to contract extension

Wood, 6-3, 255, was originally signed as a free agent by the Saints prior to the 2017 season opener after spending parts of 2016 and 2017 offseasons competing for snapping duties with the Dallas Cowboys. Entering his seventh season in New Orleans, Wood has appeared in 98 regular season contests and seven postseason games. The Rowlett, Texas native appeared in all 17 games in 2022 and posted a career-high four special teams tackles.