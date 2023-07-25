Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints agree to terms with G Trai Turner

Shift4 Transaction Alert: New Orleans native is a nine-year NFL veteran most recently with the Washington Commanders in 2022

Jul 25, 2023 at 09:52 AM
New Orleans Saints
CP-Trai-Turner-1920-072523
Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with guard Trai Turner to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Headshot-Trai-Turner-1920-072523

Trai Turner

#- G

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 320 lbs
  • College: LSU

Turner, 6-3, 320, is a nine-year NFL veteran, who was originally a third round draft pick (92nd overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU. A New Orleans native who prepped at St. Augustine High School, Turner has appeared in 126 career regular season games with 118 starts for the Panthers (2014-19), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), Pittsburgh Steelers (2021) and Washington Commanders (2022) and was selected to five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-19. 114 of his 118 starts have been at right guard. In 2022, Turner appeared in 16 games with 12 starts at right guard for the Commanders, blocking for a Washington ground game that finished 12th in the NFL (126.1 rushing yards per game).

Turner played in 25 games with 20 starts in two years (2012-13) of action at LSU and was an Associated Press second-team All-SEC selection his finale season.

Related Links

Trai Turner joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
1 / 25
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Don Wright/AP Images
2 / 25
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Matt Durisko/AP Images
3 / 25
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Don Wright/AP Images
4 / 25
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
5 / 25
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Matt Durisko/AP Images
6 / 25
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Justin Berl/AP Images
7 / 25
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Matt Durisko/AP Images
8 / 25
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Don Wright/AP Images
9 / 25
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Matt Durisko/AP Images
10 / 25
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Images
11 / 25
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Shilah Montiel/AP Images
12 / 25
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Images
13 / 25
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Matt Durisko/AP Images
14 / 25
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Terrance Williams/AP Images
15 / 25
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Gene J. Puskar/AP Images
16 / 25
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Gene J. Puskar/AP Images
17 / 25
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Gene J. Puskar/AP Images
18 / 25
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Don Wright/AP Images
19 / 25
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Terrance Williams/AP Images
20 / 25
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
21 / 25
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
22 / 25
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
23 / 25
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Nick Wass/AP Images
24 / 25
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Gerald Herbert/AP Images
25 / 25
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Gerald Herbert/AP Images
