Saints agree to terms with G Trai Turner

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with guard Trai Turner to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Turner, 6-3, 320, is a nine-year NFL veteran, who was originally a third round draft pick (92nd overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU. A New Orleans native who prepped at St. Augustine High School, Turner has appeared in 126 career regular season games with 118 starts for the Panthers (2014-19), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), Pittsburgh Steelers (2021) and Washington Commanders (2022) and was selected to five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-19. 114 of his 118 starts have been at right guard. In 2022, Turner appeared in 16 games with 12 starts at right guard for the Commanders, blocking for a Washington ground game that finished 12th in the NFL (126.1 rushing yards per game).
Turner played in 25 games with 20 starts in two years (2012-13) of action at LSU and was an Associated Press second-team All-SEC selection his finale season.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).