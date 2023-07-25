Saints agree to terms with G Trai Turner

Turner, 6-3, 320, is a nine-year NFL veteran, who was originally a third round draft pick (92nd overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU. A New Orleans native who prepped at St. Augustine High School, Turner has appeared in 126 career regular season games with 118 starts for the Panthers (2014-19), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), Pittsburgh Steelers (2021) and Washington Commanders (2022) and was selected to five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-19. 114 of his 118 starts have been at right guard. In 2022, Turner appeared in 16 games with 12 starts at right guard for the Commanders, blocking for a Washington ground game that finished 12th in the NFL (126.1 rushing yards per game).