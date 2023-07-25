New Orleans Saints, tight end Jimmy Graham fulfill mutual needs

After Graham was traded to the Seahawks, he played three seasons in Seattle before playing two in Green Bay and two in Chicago. His career totals are 713 catches for 8,506 yards.

"We talked about Jimmy last year a couple of time" said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. "We've had some conversations about him in the past, there's been a couple of times in the past four or five years where when he became a free agent, we discussed bringing him back and had conversations with his agent. It came down to a need on our part and a desire on his part to play this year, and I think we've got a role that fits him and fits us. I'm excited about it. He brings a presence and a resume and an attitude that I like having on our team.

"He certainly expressed to us and to me that the Saints would be a high priority for him. Maybe I'll get the respect of my daughter back, because she killed me when we traded him years ago. He was her favorite player. I think she'll be excited."

Loomis said he sees a different Graham than the one who left New Orleans.

"I can see the difference in maturity from now as opposed to when he was with us and we traded him, his experiences," Loomis said. "He's a really, highly intelligent player. Understands himself and the team dynamic. I think he'll be a nice addition to our team and in the locker room, especially."

Turner will look to add depth to the offensive line. Right guard Cesar Ruiz couldn't finish last season due to a Lisfranc injury, and left guard Andrus Peat missed 17 games in the previous two seasons. Turner, a five-time Pro Bowler entering his 10th season, missed one game the last two seasons. He played six seasons for the Carolina Panthers, which pitted him against the Saints twice per season.

"We've played against him a lot," Allen said. "He's a big, physical offensive guard. I think that's probably the No. 1 quality that you see in him, is just the physicality that he plays with. We've had some good battles against him in the past and feel like he's a good fit for what we want to be able to do offensively.