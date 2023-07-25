Saints sign tight end Jimmy Graham to one-year contract

Graham, 6 feet 7, 265 pounds, is a 12-year NFL veteran who was originally was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft (95th overall) by the Saints out of Miami (Fla.). After spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Saints (2010-14), Graham has also played for the Seattle Seahawks (2015-17), Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and Chicago Bears (2020-21).

Over the course of his 12-year NFL career, Graham has appeared in 184 regular season games with 132 starts, posting 713 receptions for 8,506 yards (11.9 avg.) with 85 touchdowns. In nine postseason contests with six starts for the Saints, Packers and Bears, Graham has posted 31 receptions for 402 yards (13.9 avg.) and five touchdowns. Graham has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, three times as a Saint and was a two-time Associated Press All-Pro (2011 and 2013). He was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2013, when he led tight ends in virtually every receiving category with 86 receptions for 1,215 yards (14.1 avg.) with a team-record and league-best 16 touchdown grabs, the second-highest scoring grab for an NFL tight end all-time. Graham was a second-team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl (starter) for the first time in 2011, when he set the club receiving record at the time with 99 receptions for 1,310 yards (13.2 avg.) with 11 touchdowns. In five seasons in New Orleans, Graham shattered the franchise's receiving records for a tight end with 386 catches for 4,752 yards with 51 touchdowns. Overall, in Saints club record books, Graham is ranked second in receiving touchdowns and sixth in total touchdowns, receptions and receiving yards.