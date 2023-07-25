Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner

New Orleans native return to home state

Jul 25, 2023 at 10:19 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Trai-Turner-2023-Free-Agent-signing-16
Matt Durisko/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with guard Trai Turner to a one-year contract. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

Headshot-Trai-Turner-1920-072523

Trai Turner

#- G

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 320 lbs
  • College: LSU
  1. As a native of New Orleans, Trai Turner attended St. Augustine High School where he finished as a four-star prospect and the 14th best lineman in the state of Louisiana.
  2. A two-year starter at right guard for the LSU Tigers, Turner played in 25 games with 20 starts in two years of action at LSU. He played a total of 1,416 snaps with 115 knockdowns during his college career.
  3. He opted to forgo final two years of eligibility at LSU and entered into the 2014 NFL Draft as a third-year sophomore. He was selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
  4. Turner has been a member of four franchises during his nine-year NFL career: the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders.
  5. He has played in 113 games, and he has gotten the starting nod in 105 of them.

Related Links

Trai Turner joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Don Wright/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Matt Durisko/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Don Wright/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Matt Durisko/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Justin Berl/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Matt Durisko/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Don Wright/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Matt Durisko/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Shilah Montiel/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Matt Durisko/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Terrance Williams/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Gene J. Puskar/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Gene J. Puskar/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Gene J. Puskar/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Don Wright/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Terrance Williams/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Nick Wass/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Gerald Herbert/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trai Turner on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out Trai in action with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career (and some bonus shots with the LSU Tigers).

Gerald Herbert/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham

Led the NFL with 16 touchdown catches in 2013

Advertising