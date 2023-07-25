New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham back where standout career began

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed tight end Jimmy Graham on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out the best photos of Jimmy in action with the New Orleans Saints during his NFL career.
The tread is wearing thin on Jimmy Graham's NFL career, but the veteran tight end and New Orleans Saints believe there's possibly enough remaining in the tank to help produce wins in the upcoming season.
Graham, a third-round draft pick by the Saints in 2010 who spent his first five, wildly successful seasons in New Orleans, returned to the franchise after an eight-year absence on Tuesday to bring his playing career full circle.
The 6-foot-7, 265-pounder isn't likely the consistent downfield threat that he was earlier in his career, but he always has been a spectacular red zone target and has six seasons with at least eight touchdown receptions, four with the Saints. From 2011-14 in New Orleans, he had a run of domination – averaging 89 catches for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns – that stacks up favorably with anyone who ever has played the position.
After debuting with the Saints, Graham played three seasons with Seattle, two with Green Bay and two with Chicago before sitting out the 2022 season. But the accumulation of those seasons don't measure up to his five-year run in New Orleans, where after playing four seasons of college basketball and one season of football at the University of Miami, Graham quickly developed into one of the NFL's most dangerous weapons.
During his time with the Saints, Graham totaled 386 receptions for 4,752 yards and 51 receiving touchdowns, numbers that rank sixth, sixth and second, respectively, in franchise history. He earned All-Pro honors twice and three times was named to the Pro Bowl. In his seven seasons outside New Orleans he totaled 327 catches for 3,754 yards and 34 touchdowns, with two Pro Bowl appearances.
Graham led the NFL with 16 touchdown catches in 2013 and in his career, his 85 touchdown receptions rank fourth all-time among NFL tight ends, trailing Antonio Gates (116), Tony Gonzalez (111) and Rob Gronkowski (93).
With the Saints, the 36-year-old will join a tight end room which already includes Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau.