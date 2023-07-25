New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham back where standout career began

After debuting with the Saints, Graham played three seasons with Seattle, two with Green Bay and two with Chicago before sitting out the 2022 season. But the accumulation of those seasons don't measure up to his five-year run in New Orleans, where after playing four seasons of college basketball and one season of football at the University of Miami, Graham quickly developed into one of the NFL's most dangerous weapons.

During his time with the Saints, Graham totaled 386 receptions for 4,752 yards and 51 receiving touchdowns, numbers that rank sixth, sixth and second, respectively, in franchise history. He earned All-Pro honors twice and three times was named to the Pro Bowl. In his seven seasons outside New Orleans he totaled 327 catches for 3,754 yards and 34 touchdowns, with two Pro Bowl appearances.

Graham led the NFL with 16 touchdown catches in 2013 and in his career, his 85 touchdown receptions rank fourth all-time among NFL tight ends, trailing Antonio Gates (116), Tony Gonzalez (111) and Rob Gronkowski (93).