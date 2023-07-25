Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that they have signed tight end Jimmy Graham to a one-year contract. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
1. A third-round draft pick by the Saints in 2010 after playing four seasons of college basketball and one season of football at the University of Miami, Graham is second on the franchise all-time list in touchdown receptions (51) and sixth in receiving yards (4,752) and receptions (386).
2. In five seasons (2010-14) with New Orleans, Graham twice was named All-Pro and three times was a Pro Bowler.
3. He led the NFL with 16 receiving touchdowns in 2013.
4. In his final four seasons in New Orleans, he averaged 89 catches for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns, with nine or more touchdowns each season.
5. His 85 career receiving touchdowns is fourth all-time among NFL tight ends, trailing Antonio Gates (116), Tony Gonzalez (111) and Rob Gronkowski (93).
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed tight end Jimmy Graham on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Check out the best photos of Jimmy in action with the New Orleans Saints during his NFL career.