Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Max Garcia

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that they have signed guard Max Garcia to a one-year contract. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
- An honorable mention Class 5A All-Georgia honoree as a senior, Max Garcia ranked No. 51 nationally among offensive tackles during his time in high school.
- He began his college career at the University of Maryland where he was one of only five Terps to play in and start all 12 games in 2011. He made his first career start in Maryland's victory over Miami.
- In his first season as a Gator, he started in all 12 games, playing mostly left guard and left tackle. He was named a team captain against Vanderbilt, and he won the Scrap Iron Award following the Toledo, Tennessee and Arkansas games. In 2014, he transitioned to center and started every game at the position as a senior. His efforts allowed him to be selected to the All-SEC Second Team by the league's coaches and Third Team All-SEC by Phil Steele as well as being the Fergie Ferguson Leadership Award winner as voted on by his teammates.
- He has played in 105 games during his NFL career and started in 59 of them with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals.
- Garcia also competed in track and field (shotput and discus) in high school, and he traveled to Australia in the summer of 2009 to compete in the World Track meet.
