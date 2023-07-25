New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is a football lifer

Trace some of that back to being the younger brother of two football-playing brothers, the eldest being David Carr, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft who played 11 NFL seasons. Derek's inquisitiveness led to an early education on NFL offenses and defenses.

"Having a big brother, watching David and Darren playing football, it was just automatically, 'That's what I'm going to do,'" Rodger said. "And football is my first love, so that was the first thing I started teaching him. Being able to have an older brother go on to college and then the NFL, it just pushed him. It was, 'I want to do what Dave's doing,' and I'm like, alright, man. You saw how hard he worked, so that's what we've got to do.

"It was like the two older ones, Dave and Darren, took him under their wings like, 'He's our little brother and I'm going to help him all I can.' When David was in Houston (with the Texans from 2002-06), we'd be over at the house on Saturday and he'd be watching film. And Derek would be in there the whole time watching film with him.

"I remember going to the games on Sunday and the safety would come down and slide over, he was in the sixth grade and he goes, 'Dad, when they do this, this is where Dave's going.' And then that's what he'd do. Derek really had the advantage of Dave, everything he knew, he just crammed into his brain. And then when (Derek) got with (Coach Jon) Gruden (with the Raiders), Gruden just took him to another level. I would say that's Derek's strongest point, between the ears."

The Saints will need the mental and physical best of Carr if they are to return to the playoffs after missing the postseason the last two years.

There's no question as to whether he looks the part physically. And after a rocky end to his tenure with the Raiders – he was benched the last two games in '22 as the organization shifted away from him at quarterback – the mental and emotional aspects of his game appear to be better aligned in New Orleans.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm a defensive guy," said Darren, who played defensive end at Bakerfield College and the University of Houston. "So when that man became a free agent, I'm like, let's see who the top defenses are that need a quarterback. We watch a lot of NFL ball, (the Saints) were definitely at the top of my list. I was fired up that they were even interested in him.

"I think it was good for him. You spend so long at one place, and whether good or bad, it was all of it. I think he needed a fresh start. I think it's great to see my brother – not that he wasn't before – smile again. It wasn't that he was coming home depressed, but you can kind of tell when you're around someone long enough, it was wearing on him a little bit. Like I told one of my buddies, I just want to see him have a chance and I want to see him smile.