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New Orleans Saints statement on the death of Keith Mitchell

Linebacker played for the Saints from 1997-2001, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2000

Jul 02, 2026 at 06:35 PM
2001 Yearbook New Orleans Saints
2001 Yearbook New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are saddened to learn of the passing of team legend Keith Mitchell. After an outstanding career at Texas A&M, the linebacker was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Black and Gold in 1997. He played for the Saints from 1997 through 2001 and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2000.

After signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, Mitchell beat the odds and made the team's 53-man roster, contributing on defense and special teams in all 16 games, starting the final two contests. In 1998, the Garland, Texas native moved into the starting lineup, forcing a career-high four forced fumbles, tied for third in the NFL and recovering three, tied for second in the league, one returned for a 63-yard touchdown in Week Five against New England. In 1999, Mitchell opened all 16 games and had a career-high and team-best 104 tackles with a career-best three interceptions, career-high 14 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In 2000, Mitchell enjoyed his finest season as the Saints captured the NFC West and the franchise's first-ever playoff victory. He collected 94 tackles, a career-high 6.5 sacks, returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and had four fumble recoveries, one returned 90 yards for a touchdown. Mitchell was tied for fourth in the NFL in fumble recoveries and second in the league with two defensive touchdowns. He won NFC Defensive Player of the Week twice, was selected to the Pro Bowl and named a Sports Illustrated All-Pro. Mitchell's 90-yard return for a touchdown at Carolina on Nov. 12 is still the longest fumble return in franchise record books. In the team's 31-24 NFC Wild Card Playoff win over the St. Louis Rams on Dec. 30, Mitchell affected the quarterback with two split-sacks.

Mitchell closed out an extremely productive Saints career in 2001, making 97 tackles in 15 games, two sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. Mitchell also played for the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars during his professional football career.

The Saints extend their sympathies to the Mitchell family and their loved ones during these challenging times.

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