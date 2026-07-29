Saints enhance the fan Training Camp experience with new live Practice Tracker in Saints app

The New Orleans Saints announced today the launch of the Saints Practice Tracker presented by Rouses Markets, the first-of-its-kind interactive mobile experience designed to give fans attending Saints Training Camp and those following from home unprecedented access to every open practice. As the Saints remain on the cutting edge of fan engagement and digital innovation, the Practice Tracker introduces the first-ever live companion experience for Saints Training Camp, bringing real-time audio, updates and interactive content directly to fans through the Saints mobile app.

Available through the Saints mobile app during all open practice days, the Practice Tracker will provide live audio commentary and real-time updates of team activities on the field in addition to interactive features and exclusive content.

"We are always looking for new ways to bring our fans closer to the team," said Saints Vice President of Brand Shirin Braden. "The Practice Tracker will enhance the training camp experience by giving our fans more insight into what they're watching in real time while delivering exclusive commentary and content that makes every practice more interactive and enjoyable."

Fans planning to attend are encouraged to download or update the Saints app before arriving and bring headphones to enjoy the live audio broadcast and interactive features while following the action from the stands.

Members of the Saints broadcast team, including John DeShazier, Todd Graffagnini, Mike Hoss and Gus Kattengell, will provide play-by-play, analysis, and exclusive live interviews with coaches, players and media members as practice unfolds.

"Our goal was to create a digital experience that puts fans closer to the action than ever before," said Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum. "The Practice Tracker transforms the Saints app by combining live audio, real-time practice updates and interactive features into a single experience. We are giving fans unprecedented access to what's happening on the field while making the Saints app the destination for everything they need throughout Training Camp."

The Practice Tracker will also provide real-time updates to the day's practice schedule, explaining each drill and activity as it happens as well as instant access to the Saints roster, daily Saints trivia and important Know Before You Go information to help fans make the most of their training camp experience.