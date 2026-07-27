Saints to celebrate 60th season with yearlong fan experiences, initiatives and historic milestones

The New Orleans Saints unveiled plans today for the club's 60th season, a yearlong celebration honoring six decades of Saints football while looking ahead to the future of the Black and Gold. The celebration will feature commemorative branding, exclusive merchandise, fan experiences, digital storytelling, community activations and special tributes throughout the 2026 season.

The 2026 season represents one of the most significant years in franchise history, as the Saints celebrate not only their 60th season, but also the 20th anniversary of the Black and Gold's return to the Caesars Superdome. The year will also feature the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction and ring ceremony for Drew Brees, Saints Hall of Fame inductions of Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead, and the franchise's participation in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Paris, accompanied by a New Orleans watch party that will allow local fans to be part of the historic occasion.

"For 60 seasons, the New Orleans Saints have been a source of pride, resilience and unity for both our city and the entire region," said Saints Owner & CEO Gayle Benson. "The unwavering passion of our fans, the dedication of our players and coaches, and the strength of the New Orleans community have shaped our history every step of the way. This season is a celebration of where we've been, who we are and all that lies ahead as we continue building on the proud tradition of Saints football."

The celebration officially begins during 2026 Training Camp, where 60th season branding will appear throughout Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center and Saints Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University. Training Camp attendees will receive a complimentary 60th season commemorative poster upon entry, while Season Ticket Holders had the opportunity to select exclusive 60th season merchandise as part of this year's membership gift.

The team will also showcase 60 seasons of Saints football digitally by highlighting defining moments in franchise history through an interactive timeline, while commemorative street banners featuring the 60th season logo will line Poydras Street in downtown New Orleans.

Starting in September, the Saints will continue the celebration with the debut of Saints at 60, a six-part documentary series highlighting the people who have helped shape the franchise over six decades. Each episode will feature the stories of fans, media members, Cheer Krewe, halftime performers and many others whose passion has helped define Saints football.

Additional programming during the opening month of the season includes:

The 60th season logo illuminated on the gold exterior lighting of Caesars Superdome leading into every home game.

Black and Gold Week will lead us into the start of the season and Black and Gold Fridays also kick off the week of September 7.

A Saints season-opening watch party at Manning's presented by Caesars and Sire Spirits on Sunday, September 13.

The annual Saints 5K presented by Hancock Whitney and the Kids Fun Run presented by Ochsner Children's on Saturday, September 26, featuring commemorative 60th season race shirts and finisher medals.

A limited-edition 60th season commemorative coin giveaway in partnership with Caesars for the September 27 home opener.

The debut of the club's exclusive 60th season retail capsule collection.

The introduction of new hometown culinary favorites inside Caesars Superdome, further enhancing the gameday experience.

The return of Team Ambassadors on gamedays, continuing one of the NFL's nationally recognized fan engagement programs.

The Saints are honored to celebrate this milestone alongside two long-standing partners, Entergy and Ochsner Health, who are serving as presenting partners of the club's 60th season celebration.

"For 60 years, the Saints have created numerous iconic memories for all their fans both local and abroad. Entergy has been a proud partner of the Saints for the past two decades as we power the moments that matter for the people we serve. We look forward to celebrating the team, Saints Nation, and the broader community throughout this milestone season and beyond," said Drew Marsh, Entergy Chair and CEO.

"For decades, the New Orleans Saints and Ochsner Health have been part of the moments that bring our communities together, inspire pride and strengthen the region we call home," said Pete November, president and CEO of Ochsner Health. "As the Saints celebrate their 60th season, we're honored to celebrate a partnership built on a shared commitment to Louisiana and the people we serve. We are grateful to Mrs. Benson for her extraordinary commitment to our communities and her support of Ochsner's mission, and to partners like Entergy who share a dedication to helping our region thrive. Together, we've supported countless initiatives over the years, and we look forward to creating even more meaningful moments that make a lasting difference for generations to come."

The 60th season celebration will remain visible the entire season across every aspect of the Saints gameday experience. Players and mascots will wear commemorative 60th season uniform patches, while branding will appear on field markings, stadium signage, digital platforms and on the Saints mobile app. Player introduction videos will also blend current stars with iconic moments and legendary Saints players, celebrating the franchise's rich history while embracing its future.

Fans will also find an expanded collection of commemorative merchandise during the season as the Saints continue strengthening their position as a lifestyle brand. The club will spotlight partner collections and special retail events prior to home games, including collaborations with Bomb Designs and Sneaker Politics. The official 60th season commemorative coin will also remain available throughout the season at Saints retail locations.