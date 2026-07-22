Cam Jordan Foundation announces third annual 'Evening with Cam Jordan'

The Cam Jordan Foundation is proud to announce its Third Annual An Evening with Cam Jordan, taking place on Monday, October 12, 2026, at Generations Hall in New Orleans. The Foundation's signature fundraising event will celebrate Cam Jordan's remarkable 16-year NFL career while launching the next chapter of his lifelong commitment to serving the New Orleans community.
As Jordan enters his final NFL season, the evening will mark more than the end of an extraordinary football career, it will celebrate a legacy built through service, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to the city he has called home since 2011.
The event serves as the centerpiece of the Foundation's season-long Thank You NOLA campaign, a 16-week community initiative honoring the teachers, students, first responders, nonprofit leaders, lifelong Saints fans, and families who have supported Jordan throughout his career.
"For the last 16 years, New Orleans has been more than a city to me, it has become family," said Jordan. "This final season is about saying thank you. Football gave me a platform, but the people of New Orleans gave me a purpose. I want to celebrate this community while continuing to invest in its future."
Throughout the 2026 season, the Foundation will expand its impact through 16 for 16, a weekly giveback initiative featuring school visits, surprise community activations, mentorship opportunities, neighborhood service projects, and special fan experiences celebrating Jordan's lasting impact on New Orleans.
Proceeds from the Annual Dinner will directly support the Foundation's growing community initiatives, including:
- The Legacy Fund, a long-term endowment supporting scholarships, mentorship, youth development, and community investments for generations to come.
- The Legacy Scholarship Program, providing up to $12,500 annually in tuition assistance, mentorship, professional development, and career opportunities for Louisiana students pursuing higher education.
- Sacks for Scholars, a season-long fundraising campaign where corporate partners and supporters pledge donations tied to Cam's sack milestones, directly funding scholarships and educational programming.
- 16 for 16, a season-long initiative celebrating Cam's 16 years in New Orleans through meaningful community engagement and service.
The evening will also recognize the Foundation's 2026 Community MVP, honoring an individual whose commitment to serving others reflects the values of leadership, generosity, and community impact that have defined Jordan's career both on and off the field.
The Third Annual An Evening with Cam Jordan will bring together current and former teammates, business leaders, corporate partners, community champions, and supporters from across Louisiana for an unforgettable celebration of gratitude, impact, and the future of the Cam Jordan Foundation.
For sponsorship opportunities, ticket information, or to learn more, please visit www.camjordanfoundation.org or contact troy@camjordanfoundation.org.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his second annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, September 15, 2025. Saints owner Gayle Benson joined Saints teammates and fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.