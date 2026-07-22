Cam Jordan Foundation announces third annual 'Evening with Cam Jordan'

The Cam Jordan Foundation is proud to announce its Third Annual An Evening with Cam Jordan, taking place on Monday, October 12, 2026, at Generations Hall in New Orleans. The Foundation's signature fundraising event will celebrate Cam Jordan's remarkable 16-year NFL career while launching the next chapter of his lifelong commitment to serving the New Orleans community.

As Jordan enters his final NFL season, the evening will mark more than the end of an extraordinary football career, it will celebrate a legacy built through service, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to the city he has called home since 2011.

The event serves as the centerpiece of the Foundation's season-long Thank You NOLA campaign, a 16-week community initiative honoring the teachers, students, first responders, nonprofit leaders, lifelong Saints fans, and families who have supported Jordan throughout his career.