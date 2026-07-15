14th Annual Saints Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

The New Orleans Saints and Easy Day Sports announced today that online registration for the 14th Annual Saints Kickoff Run Presented by Hancock Whitney is now open at Saints5K.com. Taking place on Saturday, September 26, 2026, the day before the Saints take on the Las Vegas Raiders, the event will once again bring together runners, walkers, families, and football fans to celebrate Saints game weekend.

Now in its 14th year, the Saints Kickoff Run continues to attract participants from across the Gulf South, combining fitness, community impact, and Saints football in one unforgettable event. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit the Louisiana National Guard Foundation (LANGF), supporting programs and resources that serve Louisiana National Guard members, veterans, and their families.

"We are truly grateful to the Saints organization and all the participants of this year's annual Saints 5K," said Michael Niclosi, Executive Director at Louisiana National Guard Foundation. "Your generous support directly benefits more than 12,000 soldiers of the Louisiana National Guard and their families through emergency relief, scholarships, affordable housing, and many other morale, welfare, and recreation initiatives. This partnership between the Saints and the Louisiana National Guard Foundation ensures those who selflessly serve our state receive the care and recognition they deserve. We want to thank Mrs. Benson and the entire Saints organization leadership for making this possible and for all they do for our community."