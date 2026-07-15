14th Annual Saints Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

The New Orleans Saints and Easy Day Sports announced today that online registration for the 14th Annual Saints Kickoff Run Presented by Hancock Whitney is now open at Saints5K.com. Taking place on Saturday, September 26, 2026, the day before the Saints take on the Las Vegas Raiders, the event will once again bring together runners, walkers, families, and football fans to celebrate Saints game weekend.
Now in its 14th year, the Saints Kickoff Run continues to attract participants from across the Gulf South, combining fitness, community impact, and Saints football in one unforgettable event. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit the Louisiana National Guard Foundation (LANGF), supporting programs and resources that serve Louisiana National Guard members, veterans, and their families.
"We are truly grateful to the Saints organization and all the participants of this year's annual Saints 5K," said Michael Niclosi, Executive Director at Louisiana National Guard Foundation. "Your generous support directly benefits more than 12,000 soldiers of the Louisiana National Guard and their families through emergency relief, scholarships, affordable housing, and many other morale, welfare, and recreation initiatives. This partnership between the Saints and the Louisiana National Guard Foundation ensures those who selflessly serve our state receive the care and recognition they deserve. We want to thank Mrs. Benson and the entire Saints organization leadership for making this possible and for all they do for our community."
The family-friendly event features a 5K Run/Walk and a Kids Fun Run presented by Ochsner Children’s. The 5K route begins in Champions Square, and heads towards the French Quarter via Poydras and N Peters before turning around just past the Bienville Monument. On the return, racers do a ½ lap around the Caesars Superdome where they will sprint down the Saints team tunnel and finish on the 50-yard line inside the Caesars Superdome, with their moment captured on the stadium's massive end zone video boards. The Kids Fun Run also finishes within the Caesars Superdome. All participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt, finisher's medal, and access to the post-race celebration in Champions Square — featuring music, complimentary refreshments, and festive fun to kick off the 2026 NFL season.
"The Saints Kickoff Run has become one of our most cherished traditions because it brings our community together in a spirit of unity, service, and celebration," said Gayle Benson, Owner of the New Orleans Saints. "We are honored to support the Louisiana National Guard Foundation and the brave men and women who protect and serve our state. Their dedication inspires us, and it is a privilege to stand with them as we welcome fans, families, and runners back to the Caesars Superdome for this special event."
The Saints Kickoff Run offers participants a unique way to experience Caesars Superdome. From entering through the Saints team tunnel to crossing the finish line on the 50-yard line, the event provides an experience few fans ever have the opportunity to enjoy.
"The Saints Kickoff Run has become a favorite tradition that brings fans, families and the community together to celebrate the start of a new season," said Liz Hefler, Hancock Whitney's Greater New Orleans Regional President. "We're proud to continue our partnership with the Saints and help create an event that encourages healthy activity, celebrates local pride and highlights the power of teamwork both on and off the field."
Saints fans and runners alike are encouraged to secure their spots in the highly anticipated 2026 Saints Kickoff Run. Online registration opened Monday, July 13, with special pricing available for the first 1,000 participants. The event is expected to sell out, and runners are encouraged to secure their spot early.
The 2026 Saints Kickoff Run will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2026.
For additional information about the Saints 5k and to register for the race, please visit Saints5k.com and follow @Saints5k on Facebook and Instagram.
New Orleans Saints fans kicked of the start of the 2025 NFL season at the team's annual 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney and Ochsner Children's Kids Fun Run on September 6.
About Louisiana National Guard Foundation (LANG Foundation)
The Louisiana National Guard Foundation's mission is to exclusively support the Louisiana National Guard's mission, its members, veterans, and families as well as the educational programs and museums of the Louisiana National Guard. For more information, please visit langfoundation.org/.
About Easy Day Sports
Easy Day Sports is a dynamic event production agency that focuses on premier, professionally managed endurance sports events. The company prides itself on exposing the spirit of sport within people. With a commitment to excellence, Easy Day Sports strives to create memorable experiences for participants of all ages and skill levels.
About Hancock Whitney
Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates combined loan and deposit production offices in the greater metropolitan areas of Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.