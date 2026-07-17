Services scheduled for former New Orleans Saints linebacker Keith Mitchell 

Keith Mitchell, a New Orleans Saints linebacker for five seasons, will be laid to rest July 25 in Sunnyvale, Texas.

Mitchell was a Saint for the first five (1997-2001) of his seven NFL seasons. The undrafted rookie from Texas A&M became a Pro Bowler in 2000. He totaled 18.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries (two returned for touchdowns), four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 20 tackles for loss and 381 tackles in 79 games with the Saints, including 61 starts.

In 2000, Mitchell enjoyed his finest season as the Saints captured the NFC West and the franchise's first-ever playoff victory. He collected 94 tackles, a career-high 6.5 sacks, returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and had four fumble recoveries, one returned 90 yards for a touchdown. Mitchell was tied for fourth in the NFL in fumble recoveries and second in the league with two defensive touchdowns. He won NFC Defensive Player of the Week twice, was selected to the Pro Bowl and named a Sports Illustrated All-Pro. Mitchell's 90-yard return for a touchdown at Carolina on Nov. 12 is still the longest fumble return in franchise record books. In the team's 31-24 NFC Wild Card Playoff win over the St. Louis Rams on Dec. 30, Mitchell affected the quarterback with two split-sacks.

Mitchell finished his NFL career with seasons for Houston (2002) and Jacksonville (2003).

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and be held at First Baptist Church Sunnyvale, located at 3018 North Belt Line Road in Sunnyvale. The remembrance begins July 24 with a visitation at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Dallas.